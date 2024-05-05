Last year the property was listed as a mortgagee sale and was driven by two private property investors Gold Band Finance and Alpha First Securities who were the lenders on the property.

OneRoof understands the tender has closed and the UP Realty listing has now been updated with an asking price of $4.795m. The property last changed hands in July 2021 for $5.6m, according to OneRoof records.

A new listing for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury home at 7 Cheverton Place, in Saint Heliers, went live at the end of March and was to be sold by a tender closing April 18.

A mansion that escaped being sold in a mortgagee sale now has an asking price of $4.795 million, signalling the owner is willing to sell at a significant loss.

However, this time around the property appears to be for sale under the instruction of the vendor, and prospective buyers can make appointments to view the property.



Business Desk previously reported that the property, which has a 2021 CV of $6.5m, was associated with failed property developer Greg Olliver.

UP Realty Bryce Hawkins confirmed the property had been updated with an asking price but declined to comment further when contacted by OneRoof.

The UP Realty listing also showed photos of both inside and outside the home and described it as a “resort-style residence of over 500sqm” that had a “far away feeling”.

The gated property was set back from the road and included an inground pool, large master bedroom and guest quarters, and a “huge” media room.





The resort-style house, which sits on a 2703sqm section zoned for development, as pictured in 2018. Photo / Supplied





An aerial photo of the home from last year. Photo / Supplied

When it was first brought to market last year, with Bayleys, the listing made clear that the agents had not inspected the property and the listing photos only showed the exterior of the house.

The listing was pulled two months later and Bayleys agent Mike Adams confirmed to OneRoof at the time that it had been withdrawn from the market and could not comment further.

The property was previously owned by former chief financial officer of BNZ Adrienne Duarte. In a profile published in the New Zealand Herald in 2018, Duarte described the house as “a sanctuary” that she was reluctant to sell.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a South Auckland property owner took a $110,000 hit on a three-bedroom property in Mangere. The owner had paid $860,000 for the property on Corsair Crescent, in Mangere East, in February 2021 and sold it at auction on Wednesday for $750,000.

Ray White salesperson Tom McCartney earlier told OneRoof that the owner of the Corsair Crescent property had originally planned to develop the site but a change in circumstances had led to them selling it with an auction reserve of $1.

He said the owner had been happy with the final sale price, which was $25,000 more than an offer they rejected in January.

- 7 Cheverton Place, St Heliers, Auckland, is priced at $4.795m



