While the exact decade the Palmerston Street cottages were built is unclear, historical records show they were built by local squatter-turned-draper Theophilus Alfred Daniel anywhere between 1850 and the early 1870s.

The oldest cottage in the region, according to Heritage New Zealand, is Howell's Cottage which was built in 1837 for Riverton founder Captain James Howell and is said to be one of the few New Zealand buildings pre-dating 1840.

The historic ‘box cottage’ at 84 Palmerston Street , with an RV of $360,000, is the middle of three near-identical cottages thought to date back as far as the 1850s, which was before Southland’s oldest town was even surveyed.

One of Southland’s oldest homes built for the town’s draper and his wife, who was one of the first European women to settle in Riverton, is for sale.

Daniel married Elizabeth Stevens – a close relative of Howell - who arrived from Australia with her mother and siblings and were the first European women to settle in the town.

Daniel built the three cottages at 82, 84 and 86 Palmerston Street and the newly-weds lived in the middle cottage before building a much grander family country-style manor named Daniel House across the road. Stevens’ sister lived in one of the neighbouring cottages.







The 1850s cottage has been renovated over the decades. Photo / Supplied





There is potential to run the heritage-protected property as a cafe or Airbnb. Photo / Supplied

Two of the cottages were then used as shops with 84 Palmerston Street thought to have been the region’s first drapery and number 82 home to a blacksmith and wheelwright.

Ray White listing agent Jaimee McCabe said the historic cottages have had numerous owners since with records showing they have predominantly been women including the most recent owners of 84 Palmerston Street. The cottages are also recognised by Heritage NZ has having significant heritage values.

That cottage last sold for $175,000 in 2011, OneRoof property records show, and only changed hands in 2018 when the property was passed down from mother to daughter.





Riverton is the oldest Pākehā settlement in Southland and Otago. Photo / Supplied





The seaside town was used as a base for whaling operations in the early 1800s. Photo / Supplied

However, McCabe said the owner was now ready to move on and the property was being auctioned on January 18.

The ‘box cottage’ was one of the oldest homes to be built in the region and needed a new custodian who loved character homes and wanted to own a slice of Riverton’s history, she said.

“It would suit someone who is fond of history, loves the arts, it’s a great little retirement home. But if they could get a resource consent for a little café and open it up to the public that would be super cool.”

McCabe said it was the perfect location being on Riverton’s main street and just down the road from the commercial buildings. It also had potential to be run as an Airbnb.

“This property isn’t just a home, it’s a business opportunity waiting to unfold. Imagine opening its door to the public, transforming it into a cozy tearoom, or perhaps a café.”

McCabe said the cottage was thought to have been one of the first shops in Riverton and could easily be turned into a retail business again.





The cottage was home to Elizabeth Stevens who was one of the first European women to settle in Riverton. Photo / Supplied

“The significance of the building is because it was owned by Theophilus James Daniel and he married one of the first women to settle in Southland who happens to be the half-sister of James Howell who was the founder of Riverton.”

Meanwhile, another iconic building in the seaside town is also up for grabs. The former Shamrock Hotel, also on the main street, was built in the 1860s and housed the pub on the main floor and a ballroom and dance floor upstairs. The iconic building, which has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, has been meticulously and lovingly upgraded and maintained over the years and is currently run as a guest house and gallery.

