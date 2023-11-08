A Porirua City Council spokesperson said: "There are properties such as Gear Homestead, Taylor Stace Cottage which are also listed in the schedules, which would have been residential at some time in history but may not be used for residential purposes currently."

However, the council cannot be certain how many are still used as residential homes.

The four-bedroom villa at 16 Arawhata Street, in Ranui Heights , is one of three heritage-protected residential properties in the suburb and one of about 40 heritage-protected buildings in Porirua, according to Porirua City Council's records.

A rare, heritage-protected home in Porirua is on the market and, according to the agent selling it, could be a bargain for a character lover who would have to stump up more than $1 million for a similar villa anywhere else is Wellington.

One Agency listing agent Elman Avallone said heritage-protected homes hardly came up for sale in Porirua because there weren’t many of them.

“Heritage homes are very rare in Porirua. This could be an opportunity for someone to own a part of New Zealand’s history.”

The Arawhata Street villa was the first heritage-protected home he had listed in his 13 years in the industry and, with a buyer enquiry over $829,000, was one of the more affordable character homes in Wellington, he said. The price was also below its RV of $840,000.

“These kinds of properties, depending on suburb/location, size, features, condition/presentation, views, land and convenience to amenities, sell anywhere from $1.1m to $2m. Somewhere like Khandallah, Seatoun or Mount Victoria will be at the top end of that range.”





The current owner has sympathetically renovated the villa over 18 years. Photo / Supplied

While there were older homes in Ranui Heights, only two others seemed to have warranted heritage protection.



“Both properties on either side and one across the road all look older as well, but I don’t think they go as far as the early age of this one and they are just timber. There’s lots of those older houses around, but not what I’m presenting to the market which is quite different.”

The 1908 property’s distinct point of difference was the unique brickwork.

It’s understood – according to the story passed down from owner to owner and council's records – that the original owner Henry William Dear was a bricklayer who relocated from the South Island to work on the Porirua Lunatic Asylum. He built a home on land he had acquired in Ranui Heights and drew on his own skills to build the home which included creating the unique sandy colour bricks that have likely earned the villa a special place in the city’s history.



Porirua City Council's records stated the "Brick House" is both "rare and authentic" and one of the few remaining houses of its era in Ranui Heights.

Avallone said he had never seen a brick-like it before. “It’s a sandy, cementy texture – definitely not your usual red brick material stuff that you see around.”

The wrap-around veranda, large sash windows, stained glass, ornate ceiling roses, high ceilings and original timber floors in the vintage home are all a nod to its century-old charm.

“Anyone who appreciates history and character will fall in love from the moment they step in.”





The house still retains its rich character with a number of original features including an ornate arch in the entrance. Photo / Supplied

The current owner had “put her heart and soul” into sympathetically renovating the home since buying it in a rundown state 18 years ago.



“She absolutely loves the house, if it wasn’t for downsizing, she wouldn’t be selling. The family are not actually keen on selling but it is what it is.”

The previous owner had also lived in the home for decades and it had only changed hands twice in its 115-year history.

Avallone said the next owner could be someone who appreciates character and history, but didn’t think they could afford it, as well as someone in a large character home looking to downsize or people looking for an affordable family home.

The large section is currently being subdivided leaving the villa on its 764sqm street-facing site. There are plans to build a single-level three-bedroom home on the rear section once the subdivision is finalised.

- 16 Arawhata Street, in Ranui Heights, Porirua, is seeking buyer enquiry above $829,000



