“It’s such a convenient wee spot – people will know of it ... It just sits out in front.”

Bayleys listing agent Ben Atwill said Mākara locals and Wellingtonians will all recognise the beachfront hut at 1090 M ā kara Road which is set to appear in Malcolm’s TV series After The Party which broadcasts for the first time this weekend, as well as the set for a Water Safety NZ campaign several years ago.

The basic, unlined hut on Wellington’s Mākara Beach, which is a bare shell inside, has no running water or power and is one of the few properties on a 298sqm freehold site in the area.

An iconic fisherman’s shack due to make a guest appearance in Robyn Malcolm’s upcoming TV series is for sale for the first time in 20 years.

The Mākara community has in the past used the hut for community gatherings and the current owners have stored their fishing gear there for the last 20 years.







The property could be used as a base for kayaking and fishing. Photo / Supplied

The property, which has an RV of $315,000, is opposite a boat ramp and would suit families who wanted to use it as a base to store kayaks or fishing gear, Atwill said.

The shack could be camped in if people are happy to go without the creature comforts for a night, he said. There are no services to the site and the property is surrounded by a reserve.

“No running water, no power – it’s just this shack in the best location.”





The current owners have held a number of gatherings at the property. Photo / Supplied

Mākara Beach had a distinctive fence line and the tiny property is the only property in front of that, he said. “It’s the only true beachfront property there.”

Atwill said it was very rare to find freehold properties on the beachfront, even in Evans Bay or Titahi Bay. “Other places there’s always a road in front. You might get big coastal houses but to have a wee shack that’s straight freehold is rare.”

Read more:



- Boatshed used in hit TV show David Lomas Investigates sells for $2.05m

- One down, three to go: Do-up villa the first to sell on Wellington’s best street

- The rich-lister market where buyers are picky but demand is through the roof

Further along, a double boatshed situated among the group of colourful iconic sheds on Bay Drive, in Titahi Bay, is also for sale and inviting buyer enquiry over $115,000.



While there is still no bathroom, boatshed C10-11 does have a kitchenette, power and recently re-cemented floor.





The light-blue double boatshed on Bay Drive, in Titahi Bay, is for sale. Photo / Supplied

One Agency listing agent Elman Avallone said there were about 40 boatsheds in the area, 20 on the north side and 20 on the south, and they were tightly held with families often passing them down the generations.



“They’ve been there a long time ... They are quite unique and something you can easily get your hands on.”

Avallone said they could be used to store beach toys, boats and fishing gear or would make a good beach base. It was also a more affordable area to buy a boatshed than those on Evans Bay Parade.



“It’s suitable for anyone really. It might suit a family with young children say from seven or eight to teenage years – it’s just having that base. But of course it also might be very handy for someone who is a fisherman and has a boat and wants somewhere to sort it.”

Last year Wellington property investor Matthew Ryan snapped up a boatshed on Evans Bay Parade, in Hataitai, at auction for $390,000 after some tight competition. Ryan already owned a neighbouring boatshed, but was drawn to E134 because it was far newer.



- Click here to find more properties for sale in Wellington



