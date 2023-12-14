An impressive five-bedroom, three-bathroom Hamptons-inspired home opposite Mount Maunganui Golf Course sold for $5.35m in July by Bayleys to out-of-towners looking for a permanent home in the surf spot and settled in November 2023.

Agents told OneRoof there’s been a surge in high-end buys since the election and the near-new homes or those that have been well renovated are getting pounced upon by both out-of-towners relocating to the popular beach town and families looking to upgrade.

Near-new high-quality properties in Mount Maunganui are attracting plenty of interest with the ‘blue house’ on Oceanbeach Road selling for $5.35 million, and another on Marine Parade with an RV of $6m both snapped up in the last few months.

Just last month a sold sticker was also slapped on a four-bedroom, three-bathroom property, which has an RV of $6m, and is across the road from the water on Marine Parade Road. The exact price cannot be disclosed until settlement, but OneRoof understands it was a significant sale for the area.





A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home across from the beach on Marine Parade, which has an RV of $6m, has just sold. Photo / Supplied

A brand-new home on Ngarata Avenue fetched $6.6m in May 2023, making it the biggest sale for the area this year. The property was picked up four years earlier for $2.68m and the existing home was bowled and replaced with a modern masterpiece. However, it’s still well short of the town’s biggest sale when a luxury beach pad on Oceanbeach Road sold for $11m in July 2022.

Bayleys Mount Maunganui branch manager Linda Greenslade said they had noticed a definite increase in buyers in the past three months in the higher end of the market. They included people from Auckland and Wellington wanting to relocate to the Mount permanently, as well as local buyers looking to upgrade.

“There’s always buyers for quality properties I think, but there’s always a bit of a surge (in buyers) in the last six weeks.”

While there had been a significant uptick in buyers after the election, Greenslade said it was also likely due to the number of high-quality homes that had hit the market in the past three months which had struck a chord with those house hunters.

There were also some high-end homes still up for grabs including an iconic five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 9 Sutherland Avenue that is priced by negotiation after failing to sell at auction, an absolute beachfront five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 177A Oceanbeach Road, also priced by negotiation, and a modern four-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse set one road back from the beach at 2/23 Rita Street which is to be auctioned in February.

The most desirable properties were newer homes and quality builds in desirable Mount Maunganui and Papamoa locations, she said.

Along with several recent $5m sales, Greenslade said they also had several conditional contracts on other high-end homes in the area.

“Generally, just more offers are what we are seeing, more activity – more buyers acting and putting offers in on a property.

“It’s definitely not like the heydays, but it’s a definite pick up in the market in the last quarter.”

Powers Realty principal Sandra Power said there were always buyers for the right property in the $3m-plus price bracket.





A renovated home on Orkney Road, in Mount Maunganui, attracted five offers within the first week of hitting the market. Photo / Supplied

“They just come out of the woodwork when you do your marketing.”

A beautifully renovated property at Orkney Road was a prime example of this, she said, and sold for $3.425m after receiving five offers in the first week. The Adam Taylor-designed home, which featured in Your Home and Garden magazine, was bought by a local family.

“It was a great result for our vendors, and it was a beautiful home,” she said.

“People appreciate when something is done well and is presented well, and it ticks the boxes.”

Power said the central Mount Maunganui location continued to be highly sought-after with people wanting to be as close to the beach as their budget would allow or that was walking distance to town.

