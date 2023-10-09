Farmer Burr, as he was fondly nicknamed, was well known for his generous contribution to the community including his close relationship with the Te Puna Kindergarten who he let onto his land several days a week so the children could climb trees, rear and shear lambs and sheep, pick fruit from his trees, grow vegetables and even have trailer rides on his 2.8-hectare block.

The well-known Te Puna property, in the Western Bay of Plenty, was owned by community stalwart Gordon Burr for more than 70 years until he died last year.

A lifestyle property owned by a local legend who let the neighbouring kindy kids play in his backyard for more than a decade has been sold for $1.55 million.

Burr’s generosity and special bond with the kindergarten featured on TVNZ’s Good Sorts in 2019 when he was highlighted as a beloved and longstanding member of the Te Puna community. He told the show at the time that he wouldn’t change anything, adding “I feel at home with these little fellas”.

Bayleys salesperson Brent Trueman said they had received multiple offers on the Minden Road property including from locals who held fond memories of the property and from people living overseas.



“There was quite a broad spectrum of people and for a lot of people it was just the nostalgia of it really. The emotive side of their kids having been up there during kindy and learning all about lambs and fruit trees and whatnot.”

The successful tender was from a Kiwi living in Australia who was moving back to live on the lifestyle property.

“At this stage he’s going to keep it as is and continue it as a lifestyle property, which is great for the family – they love that.”

Trueman said the property would have been recognisable to anyone passing through Te Puna due to its prominent position on the hill. It was also close to the growing village.





Farmer Burr pictured with Te Puna Kindergarten pupil Hannah Pomfrett in 2019. Photo / George Novak





The Minden Road home was in its original condition. Photo / Supplied

The north-facing home, which sold for $700,000 below its RV, was in its original condition and included an indoor spa room, triple garaging and a separate large shed.

It had been marketed as a do-up or having the potential for someone to build their dream home on the site.

But despite its possible development potential, Trueman said all but one of the interested parties were people who wanted to live on the lifestyle block.

“It just caught people’s attention – I’m not too sure why – the locality, the proximity to the city, it’s just so close. And they all see quite a bright future for Te Puna, that’s the truth of it.”

