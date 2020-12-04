The developers of Ormiston Workshops identified that clever development of the bare site in Ormiston Road could cater to small business owners and investors looking for flexible space that was easily accessible and inherently adaptable for a wide range of commercial or industrial uses – including leveraging off storage and e-commerce trends.

Identified as an important growth node for Auckland, the Flat Bush/Ormiston area has seen former farm land effectively transformed into a new town, to be anchored by a sizeable and comprehensive Town Centre development which will open next year and supported by schooling, a hospital and community amenities.

To be known as Ormiston Workshops, the units at 62 Ormiston Road will fill a void for accessible industrial property in a rapidly-evolving area where there has been – and continues to be – significant investment made in infrastructure, commercial property and residential accommodation.

Brand new industrial units in south-east Auckland are now being sold off the plans with the freehold offerings drawing strong early interest from owner-occupiers and investors.

Several flagship units within the Ormiston Workshop development front Ormiston Road and will have impressive full-height glazing suitable for showroom space, with the balance set back in a simple ring layout. All of the units will be accessed via Progressive Way which runs to the rear of the site.





New freehold units at 62 Ormston Road are selling now. Photo/ Supplied.

Tim Bull and Nelson Raines of Bayleys South Auckland industrial sales and leasing team are exclusively marketing the units, which are priced from $239,000 + GST (if any).

Bull said the location speaks volumes and with exponential growth underway in the immediate area, the versatile space on offer at Ormiston Workshops is expected to be in high demand.

“Nearby Ormiston Town Centre is fast becoming the hub of south east Auckland with extensive retail, commercial, hospitality and recreational functions to service what Auckland Council dubs one of the fastest growing suburban locations in New Zealand.

“According to Council, the broader Ormiston/Flat Bush area could support a population the size of Gisborne by 2028 meaning around 35,000 people will call the catchment ‘home’.

“We expect to see these new industrial units snapped up by owner-occupiers and to also hit the right note with investors who recognise the shortage of such space in the vicinity and the likely demand from potential tenants.”

The units range in size from an entry-level 25sqm to a generous 110sqm, with design credentials allowing for additional mezzanines if required.

Raines says architectural renders show the Ormiston Road-facing units having distinctive sawtooth roof profiles as a nod to traditional industrial forms but in all other ways, these are modern units with high levels of functionality.

“The road front units feature high studs, wide access and full-height roller doors, while the remaining units are more utilitarian in style but with sound fundamentals.

“All of the units have designated parking directly outside with additional parks available for purchase, enviable natural light, robust concrete construction and will have power, water, and high-speed internet connected.”

Bull says with the trend towards medium to high density residential accommodation in the Ormiston/Flat Bush area comes the need for secure personal storage options and given the accessible price point for the more modestly-sized units, storing overflow possessions or seasonal recreational items could be a popular use.

The Ormiston Road location has unparalleled access to Ormiston Town Centre, State Highway One, Botany Junction, Highbrook Interchange and the eastern suburbs.



