On the listing for Connie and Rach’s house , agents Elaine Ferguson and Matt Johnson wrote: “As we are currently operating under Level 4, we are unable to access properties or carry out viewings in person.

The Ray White agents marketing the four Block NZ homes delivered the news that the live auctions, set for Sunday, September 5, were being delayed due to the new Covid outbreak.

After the appearance of Covid-19 in New Zealand last year put the ninth series on hold for almost a year, The Block NZ homes are back in lockdown, just weeks from the finish line.

Is this the final “Blockdown” for this season of The Block?

“As soon as we return to Level 3 we will let you know about arrangements for viewing. Please note the auction date has been deferred due to COVID-19 and is yet to be determined.”

The listings for the other houses all carried the same message.

The news is a cruel blow for the teams taking part in the reality TV show, which set in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chev.

Covid lockdowns have practically bookended the series over the past 18 months or so. Two weeks into filming in March 2020, work on the site was halted and contestants were forced to return home.





The teams went into lockdown at the start of the show and are now finishing it in lockdown. Photo / Three

Now, just two short weeks out from what may arguably be the most extraordinary auctions in the programme’s history, with the houses forecast to break Block sale price records, Covid-19 has once again thrown a spanner into the works.

Auckland is under alert level 4 restrictions until at least next Wednesday but the highly contagious Delta variant could mean more days or weeks under a hard lockdown.

Under alert level four, no one can work on the houses, and in-person inspections by would-be buyers are prohibited. And while auctions can take place online under level 4 and 3, and do so successfully, it is unlikely The Block producers will end the show in such fashion.

Ray White Kingsland Tim Hawes, who is marketing Meg and Dan’s house, said the delay was inevitable under current circumstances. “There are too many unknowns right now and rather than set new dates and having to change them two or three times, it made more sense to leave it open-ended for now,” he told OneRoof.

He said that all options had been on the table, including virtual auctions, but these were after consideration ruled out.

“Look, we’re all very philosophical about this. If there’s an up-side it’s that the houses get a longer period of exposure, which certainly can’t hurt,” he said.

Hawes said that the Reserve Bank’s decision not to raise the official cash rate was a silver lining for the show and the contestants. “Now you’ve got those people who were expecting rates to rise who will now decide to lock in at this level and just go ahead and buy.”





The inside of Connie and Rach’s house. Photo / Supplied

Professionals agent Derek Von Sturmer, who also sells in Pt Chev, did not expect the current lockdown to have much impact on the market.

“We’ve seen incredible pent-up demand during and after the last few lockdowns, and I don’t think this one will be any different. For the first five days or so people spend time getting used to be at home, but then they start browsing our listings and the phone calls and emails start flooding in.”

He said that while he might advise vendors to defer auctions if they had just recently listed, he thought it was safe for those who were well into their marketing campaigns to keep their auction dates.

Von Sturmer said the biggest problem he sees ahead will be a lack of properties to choose from when Auckland comes out of level four, due to the lockdown holding up new listings coming to market. “I think we had seven to list this week but obviously they’re on hold now.”

He said he feels for people who have sold subject to being able to buy because timing issues and lack of stock will make their experience extra-stressful. “But overall, I can’t see this incredible market changing at all – it’s unbelievable how many people are determined to buy here.”



