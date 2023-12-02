Barfoot & Thompson agent Fergus Salmon highlighted the home's TV connection in his listing on OneRoof, noting that renters may "recognise this gem from its appearance on The Block".

The three-bedroom townhouse featured in season nine of the show and is on the market to rent for $1500 a week.

The Block has been absent from New Zealand screens for more than a year and TV chiefs have yet to confirm when and if it will return in 2024, so for fans of the renovation show, the listing of 106 Huia Road, in Auckland's Pt Chevalier , is about as good as it's going to get.

- Local family buys Kiwi music legend’s Remuera mansion for $7m

- The Bachelor NZ’s multi-million-dollar mansion is looking for a new lover



- South Auckland home for a $1: 'There's no way anybody could live in there'



The house was renovated by friends Connie King and Rachel Martin during the Covid pandemic. They came fourth in the overall contest, with their home selling under the hammer for $2.692 million - a whopping $422,000 above the reserve, but way behind the $760,000 profit that was pocketed by winners Tim Cotton Arthur Gillies.





Inside the chic three-bedroom home. The decor is pretty much as it was at the end of the show. Photo / Supplied





The home sold for the lowest price in season nine of the Block but it was still a hefty $422,000 above the reserve. Photo / Supplied

The home isn't lacking in in style and mod-cons, though, with Salmon declaring in his marketing: "Step into luxury as you explore this immaculate fully furnished property with its modern design and sleek finishes, this home is truly a masterpiece."

The house has been a rental since its new owner picked it up on auction night in 2021. It was first rented out for $1495 a week, according to OneRoof records, but it's not known what the previous tenants were paying before the house came back on the market on November 27 this year.

$1500 a week is 58% above the average weekly rent for a three-bedroom property in central Auckland, according the latest Barfoot & Thompson rental figures.





The house was renovated by friends Connie King and Rachel Martin. Photo / Robert Trathen

However, tighter stock levels and increased demand, fuelled by soaring net migration, is putting upwards pressure on rents, with Stats NZ latest rental price index showing a year-on-year increase of 9.4% for Auckland.

Several Block homes have be rented out by their owners over the years. The winning home in the 2018 season of the show was made available for $820 a week soon after the buyer picked it up for $1.009m.

And one of the apartments in the 2019 season of the show was put up for rent in April after failing to find a new buyer.

- 106 Huia Road, in Point Chevalier, Auckland, is available for rent at $1500 a week







