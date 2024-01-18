“No expense has been spared. The seventh floor is still connected to Myers Park, this lovely green outlook. But the owner spent so much money on it and then he didn’t want to spoil it by using it, so it’s almost like brand new,” Cook told OneRoof.

“I’m saying if someone’s a $4m-plus buyer they should definitely check this out,” he said.

Barfoot & Thompson agent Aaron Cook, who is selling the apartment at 701/26 Poynton Terrace via price by negotiation, said the Kiwi owner was realistic about what he might get back for the property.

A glamorous inner-city Auckland apartment that had $5 million spent on it, including a $2m custom fit-out, is on the market for sale, possibly for a lot less.

“It’s a masterpiece, but it’s surplus to his needs.”

Read more:

- Property hotspots: 13 suburbs first-home buyers should watch in 2024

-The house that Hercules bought: Acting royalty selling their Auckland home

- $9m house sale in Auckland’s most overlooked suburb

The owner, who does not wish to be named, bought the entire seventh floor in the Oasis building off-the-plan in 2017 while it was being built (records show he spent $3.35m) and commissioned interior designer Michala Kodish of Galvanize Design to rework the typically three-apartment floor into a single luxury home.

Cook said the owner would have spent $2m fitting out the 229sqm pad, which has views over Myers Park on the no-exit street that backs onto K Rd’s famed St Kevins Arcade.





The apartment overlooks Myers Park, between K Rd and Queen Street, and the city. Photo / Supplied





The opulent apartment cost $2m to fit out. It includes a curtain portrait of designer Karl Lagerfeld. Photo / Supplied

Kodish, who has worked in glamorous nightclub fit outs in the UK, sourced specialist items from around the world for the luxury apartment. From the solid brass door handles that are cast from the skin of a stingray that cost just over $500 per handle to the $3000 gold-plated vessel hand basin, gold-plated taps, custom epoxy floors and the $12,500 stone bathtub in the principal bathroom (and the two other bathrooms and powder room), every detail meets her client’s brief of luxurious high end and unique.

“You walk through that door and you are immersed into this totally different world,” Kodish said in a promotional video for the apartment.





The apartment is on the seventh floor of the block, completed in 2018, that backs on to St Kevins Arcade. Photo / Supplied





The master bedroom has opulent padded walls, a drop-down projector and screen, and pop-up television. Photo / Supplied

Many of the items were sourced from Europe, including the custom ceiling panel in the entry lobby (more commonly seen in Porsche showrooms, Kodish said), French wallpaper in the study, gold panels in the guest bathroom and stingray-textured wall panels throughout the apartment. Many of the light fixtures and the custom Moooi floral carpet in the master ensuite and hallway came from high-end retailers such as ECC, Matisse and Studio Italia.

For the lush dining room, Kodish had a chain curtain portrait of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld custom-made in Spain, while the bar has brass details. Cabinets in the kitchen and adjoining butler’s pantry are Poliform from Italy, combined with black etched glass countertops and a mix of top-end Liebherr, Electrolux and Fisher and Paykel appliances.

To entice the owner’s two teenage kids, and as a homage to the K Rd neighbourhood, Kodish commissioned a graffiti artist to create works in their bedrooms and hallway. The grit is paired with more glamour, in the shape of striking red velvet bedheads that sweep up to the ceiling.

Hidden tech is everywhere, from the drop-down projector, screen and pop-up television in the master bedroom to the smart system that runs security, air con and even the curtains. LED lights can be programmed to change colours and moods in all the rooms. Cars are parked in the three-car garaging by a robot summoned by the driver’s swipe card.





One of the luxury bathrooms features designer carpet by Moooi. Photo / Supplied

The open-plan living opens to a north-facing balcony and spa.

“What I’ve created here is not trend-driven, it’s very timeless and unique. You want to feel like you’ve walked into a totally different realm,” Kodish said.

“In my 15 years of selling city apartments, I’ve never seen something fitted out like this, it’s cool. It’s out of the box, and I hate what to think it would cost to do in today’s prices,” Cook added.

He pointed out that when the Beresford Square City Rail Link station, less than a block away, opens, this part of town will see a transformation.

- 701/26 Poynton Terrace, Auckland city, is for sale for price by negotiation



