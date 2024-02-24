Among other unusual features, the decor in the Poynton Terrace luxury pad included a chain curtain portrait of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld that was custom-made in Spain.

A glamorous Auckland inner-city apartment spanning an entire floor, and which had a $2 million custom fit-out spent on it, sold within three weeks of hitting the market.

While both buyer and seller wanted the sale price kept confidential, he said the property was advertised in the $4m-plus range.



The apartment was a unique one in a great location in the Oasis Building with easy access to K Rd.

“It was going to be a buyer that loves that location, and K Rd is such an exciting and fast upcoming area with the city rail link being completed in the upcoming years. It’s got a good vibe around it.”

Cook said the sale was to a local buyer and in an earlier story he told OneRoof that the Kiwi owner was realistic about what he might get back for the property after spending $5m on it.

No expense had been spared on the seventh-floor apartment which has an outlook to Myers Park.





The tub in the master bathroom of the Oasis apartment weighs 120kg and cost around $12,500. Photo / Supplied





One of the luxury bathrooms features designer carpet by Moooi. Photo / Supplied

“The owner spent so much money on it and then he didn’t want to spoil it by using it, so it’s almost like brand new,” Cook told OneRoof in January.

“It’s a masterpiece but it’s surplus to his needs.”

He said the owner had bought the entire seventh floor off-the-plan in 2017. Records show he spent $3.35m, and Cook said another $2m was spent fitting out the 220sqm pad which backs onto K Rd’s St Kevin’s Arcade.

Designer Michala Kodish, of Galvanize Design, was commissioned to rework the floor big enough for three apartments into a single luxury home.

The OneRoof story said Kodish had worked in glamorous nightclub fitouts in the United Kingdom and sourced specialist items from around the world.





The master bedroom has opulent padded walls, a drop-down projector and screen, and pop-up television. Photo / Supplied

That included solid brass door handles cast from the skin of a stingray that cost just over $500 per handle, and a $3000 gold-plated vessel hand basin, gold plated taps, custom epoxy floors – and a $12,500 stone bathtub in the main bathroom.

The brief from the client was high end and unique, and in a promotional video for the apartment Kodish said: “You walk through that door and you are immersed into this totally different world.”

There was work by a graffiti artist, red velvet bedheads which sweep up to the ceiling, and hidden tech including a drop-down projector and pop-up television in the master bedroom, and a smart system to run the security, air con and even the curtains.

