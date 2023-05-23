In the main listing photo, two bathers can be seen on the beach, and it appears they are not wearing swimsuits.

The 1940s Mediterranean-style house on a 607sqm cliff top site sits above one of Auckland’s popular nudist beaches, Ladies Bay.

But one of the listing photos may have inadvertently given buyers a front row view of more than just the ocean.

A multi-million-dollar four-bedroom house for sale at 59 Cliff Road, in Auckland's St Heliers , is billed as having a “front row, forever” view.

The three-storey house has a 2021 CV of $6.1 million – $5.4m of that for the land – and is zoned for development. It has a swimming pool, decking and garaging and parking for six cars. Records show it last sold for $2.15m in 2004.

Listing agents Paul Neshausen and Kerry Cattrall, of Barfoot & Thompson, are pitching the property as one to either renovate or re-develop.

Neshausen joked that the nude sunbathers weren’t part of the sales pitch.

However, he said the real value of the Cliff Road house was tied up in its cliff-top location. Buyers should be expecting to pay over $8m – well over the CV - for properties like this, he said.

“It’s most likely a bowler. There are people prepared to pay that because of the scarcity factor. They’ll be building their forever home, which for a high-spec home could be over $12,000 per square metre.

“When it’s a big chunk of land, it’s not about the CV.”

The agent added that five years ago another property a few doors down went for $17.6m. It now has a CV of $21m.





A closer inspection of the beach shot shows two blurry but seemingly nude sunbathers. Photo / John Mailley





The four-bedroom property is on one of St Heliers' most desirable streets. Photo / John Mailley

Cliff Road is one of the suburb's most desirable addresses, with a similarly dated property selling for $6.5m last year.

The beach below, which has been known for more than 100 years as being nudist-friendly, hit the headlines last summer when locals complained to the police about people having sex on the grassy banks – an activity not condoned by the New Zealand Naturist Federation.

The federation’s marketing coordinator Alice Dewet told the New Zealand Herald that such activity would not be tolerated at a naturist club.

Instead, it was family friendly and about “exposing people to natural bodies, but not in a sexual way”, she said.

- 59 Cliff Road, in St Heliers, Auckland, is for sale by way of negotiation



