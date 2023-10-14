The 54sqm apartment at 3G/118 Gladstone Road, in Parnell , goes under the hammer on October 19 and is billed by the listing agent as a “Parnell Love Nest”.

“Got a Mr Big in your life? Well here’s a little pad to help bring out your inner Carrie,” the listing says.

The listing for a one-bedroom apartment in Auckland’s Parnell is touting its qualities as a Sex and the City-style pad.

As mortgagee sales go, this one is certainly unusual.

Accompanying photos of the apartment include a stock image of bare feet tangled under the bed sheets.



The apartment, on the third floor of a six-storey block on the corner of The Strand with glimpses across tree tops to the water, is in a block the agent said has been subject to extensive remedial work and is now deemed weathertight, with a March 2022 CCC issued.

“No ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ here, the property must and will sell,” the advertisement concluded. Unlike some mortgagee sale listings, there are photos of the interior of the property as well as floorplans.



OneRoof records show the apartment has a CV of $690,000.

Harcourts agent Mark Fitzgerald told OneRoof that images of the apartment’s interior on the listing were from when it was previously on the market. He was unable to confirm what it looked like now.

He said he wasn't a fan of Sex And the City, but he thought reference to the show would get people's attention.

"I've never seen it. My inspiration was to get people to look at [the listing] so I needed something with a bit of punch. I wanted a headline that would get attention, and it has," he said.

Fitzgerald said he'd had huge interest from both investors and owner-occupiers for the apartment. Most weren't fazed by the fact they could not see inside.

"I'm expecting it to go for less than CV. If it gets $500,000 and rent is assessed at $550 to $600 a week, it's almost like a 5% yield. It has a carpark and people are still prepared to buy, even if they can't see it. I'm confident it will sell."

Mr Big and Carrie are characters in the award-winning US comedy series Sex and the City, which ran between 1998 and 2004, and starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. A sequel to the show, And Just Like That ..., is currently running on Neon in New Zealand.





The one-bedroom apartment is on the third floor of a six-storey block on the corner of The Strand. Photo / Supplied

3G/118 Gladstone Road is the latest in a series of high-profile mortgagee sales taking place in Auckland this month.



Agents marketing a resort-like home on 7 Cheverton Place, in Kohimarama, have not been able to show pictures of the property, other than aerial shots apparently taken by a drone.



Bayleys agents Mike Adams and Andrew Wallace make it clear in their listing that they have not inspected the property, but describe it as “an outstanding resort-style property” which comes with a pool and gated access.



The sprawling 1970s house sits on 2703sqm of extensively landscaped grounds, and is for sale by way of tender, closing October 25. According to OneRoof records, it has a CV of $6.5 million and last changed hands in July 2021 for $5.6m.

And Barfoot & Thompson agents Philip Davis and Rocky Liu are marketing a 517sqm mansion at 55 Cliff Road, St Heliers, for sale via tender closing October 17. Liu and Davis could not comment on the sale.

Analysis by OneRoof’s data partner Valocity show mortgagee sales rose sharply during the downturn. In the 12 months to the end of September, there have been 131 mortgagee sales, compared to 85 in the pervious 12 months.



