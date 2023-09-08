The home, which spans more than 609sqm, is still thought to be one of the most striking in Waikato.

Other features include 400 tonnes of marble and a waterfall that cascades into an outdoor pool.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 44A Twin Oaks Drive, Tamahere , took eight years to build and features a copper dome that wouldn’t look out of place in Italy.

A Mediterranean-style mansion in the heart of the Waikato is patiently waiting for a new owner seven years after it was first put on the market.

It was put up for sale in 2016 but only managed to attract one bid of $1.5 million at auction, which fell well short of both the owner’s expectations at the time and its then RV of $1.98m.

The property has been listed with several different agencies since and is currently priced by negotiation.

Read more:

- 'Epic' new-build sells for record price after lengthy negotiation

- Owner speechless after ‘storage unit’ home sells for $1.235m in bidding war

- Expats from China swoop in to buy ‘wow factor’ home for $6.2m

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty salesperson Anna Smart, who is marketing it with Margo Lombardi, says it is a high-quality home that needs to be viewed to really appreciate it.

The home has never been opened to the public so only serious buyers have had the chance to see inside, she adds.

The price indication for the property is $4m-plus, which Smart says is in line with how some property values have changed in the last seven years.

In addition to the copper dome and waterfall, the property boasts some extraordinary features. Seven layers of lime and American clay polished with bee’s wax was used instead of gib on the walls and the skirtings were made from stone.





The special attention to detail includes using the same piece of walnut for the kitchen cabinetry to ensure the grain goes the same way. Photo / Supplied





The red dining room has an oval acoustic ceiling. Photo / Supplied

Bright colours have also been embraced with the green media room, the yellow bathroom and the red dining room with its concave oval acoustic ceiling.



“If you stood in there and had someone performing opera or something like that then it would be pretty phenomenal,” Smart says.

The attention to detail can be seen in the way the walnut cabinetry was cut from the same piece of wood to ensure the grain is in the same direction. The marble in the ensuite was sliced with such precision that the pattern is symmetrical, and the tiles running from the dining room to the lounge and the living area all line up, she points out.

She says it has a “wonderfully international vibe” and the new owner would likely be someone who spent time in Europe and wants a home that is a talking point.







The outdoor pool has a waterfall feature. Photo / Supplied





Some of the rooms contain curved walls. Photo / Supplied

“The precision and the care are something quite extraordinary and there have been people who have loved it, but no one who has loved it that has been at quite the right level.”

However, Smart adds the home is still waiting for its perfect fit. "Somebody will walk in and love it."

The 5810sqm lifestyle block is also located in the popular Tamahere lifestyle area on the outskirts of Hamilton and is less than a minute’s drive from Tamahere Village.

“You probably can’t get a nicer place to want to live to be honest. Particularly in Hamilton, every suburb has its own highlights and less than highlights, but Tamahere is just actually overall a nice, lovely suburb and perfectly positioned between Hamilton and Cambridge and with the expressway it’s so close to everything right now.”

- 44A Twin Oaks Drive, in Tamahere, Waikato is for sale by way of price by negotiation



