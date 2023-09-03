Bidding paused at $2.6m and the top bidder was whisked away to negotiate. An hour later and with the buyer agreeing to pay an extra $150,000 the hammer finally went down.

Only one person bid on the “epic” four-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury home on Catalyst Ave at the Bayleys auction on Thursday.

It makes the Catalyst Ave home the highest sale so far in the new Pukekura subdivision, dwarfing a previous settled sale record of $2.65m for a Hamptons-style home on nearby Sunline Ave in February 2023. Recent sales in the area have hovered around $2.25m and $2.3m, according to OneRoof-Valocity data.

A luxury home in Cambridge that has just won an award for being the region’s best show home has sold under the hammer for $2.75 million.

Bayleys listing agent Angela Finnigan said there had been one other registered bidder and two conditional buyers waiting in the wings.

Finnigan said the Davies Homes show home, which was completed last year, was one of Cambridge’s nicest homes in terms of quality.

“It’s certainly sparked a lot of interest as far as builds for the builder for it from that house.”



The listing described Davies Homes as being “brave” for building a show home of such “epic proportions”, adding it drew massive attention over its one-year tenure.

Some of its impressive features include a central meeting point resembling a luxury lodge, high cathedral cedar ceilings, a games room, a separate master wing, and bespoke laundry/cloakroom.

“A fascinating opportunity to own this prize, because prize it certainly it is. If you visited the home, you'll be fully aware of the size, scale and incredible level of detail behind its creation,” the listing said.

The home was bought by a local family who were looking to upsize to the 369sqm home, which sits on a 2514sqm site.





The home has high cedar ceiling and schist stone feature walls that give it a luxury lodge feel. Photo / Supplied





The games rooms and pool add elements of fun to the luxury home. Photo / Supplied

The auction came a week after the home scooped up one of the Regional Gold awards at the Master Builders House of the Year.

Finnigan sold a property at Lancewood Lane, in Karapiro, last year that had also won a House of the Year award and said having an accolade added to the “prestige”, helped attract people to the build and reaffirmed the high quality.

Another show home in the Pukekura, built by Fowler Homes, is also for sale with an asking price of $2.3m. The property at 32 Whare Marama Drive, in Cambridge, is a slightly smaller 310sqm home on a slightly larger 2766sqm section.

The new owners could move into it straight away or lease it back to the building company to use it as a show home for another five to six months.

Meanwhile a brand new five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 27 Catalyst Avenue, in Pukekura, is for sale with an asking price of $2.25m.

*This story has been updated to clarify the property won a regional golaward not best show home award.

