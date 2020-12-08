Which begs the question, what do Kiwis want in a bach? Location aside, what makes one bach more appealing than say the comparable bach next door?

There is an undeniable wealth of choice in New Zealand of idyllic and remarkable destinations. From the immaculate beaches of Omaha and Langs beach, to the adventure inducing Queenstown and Wanaka with their mountainous vistas, to the lakes of Taupo and Rotorua, and everywhere in between, the options are vast. We are indeed spoilt for choice.

A growing number of bach owners are registering the financial potential of their property. More often than not, those baches positioned along New Zealand’s coastline and lakes are rented out when not being enjoyed by their owners. With financial flexibility and the chance to come and go as they please, owners can perhaps explore somewhere new and stay in someone else’s bach for a change.

Little else offers as much of a retreat from the routine and weekday burden as the New Zealand bach. Forsaking the city and escaping to a seaside, mountainside or lakeside abode gives countless New Zealanders precious respite. It’s no wonder owning, or at least staying in a bach is the collective dream of many Kiwis.

Arriving at a holiday home you’ve booked comes with a certain amount of anticipation. As a homeowner, turning your guests’ anticipation into delight upon entering your property is key. First impressions count. If someone has booked your holiday home, it is precisely because they don’t want to stay at a hotel. Whether they crave the added space and independence or prefer the character and comfort that comes with staying at a bach, they have done so because they want a home away from home.





Without doubt, we’ve become more discerning as renters. But beyond cleanliness and good upkeep, there are the tried and true touches that will hold your bach in good stead with holidaymakers. Keep in mind the words of John Wooden, “It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”

Australian Home Beautiful magazine suggests, “Think of convenience, fresh milk in the fridge, some fruit or bread can make a real difference to the first moments in your home.”

Small additions that make your bach feel like a home will not go a miss. Games, books, movies and the essential Wi-Fi will create that familiar residential feeling your guests will no doubt be seeking.

If it’s a beach or lakeside home you’re renting out, leaving the kayaks, boogie boards and any watersport equipment goes a long way to give your guests total convenience and an unforgettable experience, which means they will likely be back.





One thing that is always in demand is good linen. Consider a family of five or more having to haul sheets and towels into an already packed to the brim car. Having linen and beach towels on offer is one less thing for your guests to think about and will add to a brilliant holiday experience.

There are thousands of baches on offer for rent around New Zealand, listing your holiday home is one thing, making it stand out and getting the maximum nightly rate and repeated custom is another.

With over 2000 baches listed on their site, Bachcare offers the full scope of New Zealand holiday homes. They know baches like no one else, it’s evident in their clients’ testimonials and their team’s knowledge, which is second to none.





Helene Wynands is one of the new owner advisors at Bachcare. She cites helping owners with their property as one of the best aspects of her role. “I am very interested in property and interior design so it’s great to work with owners to improve their properties and discuss what works and what doesn’t.”

Bachcare’s dedicated team of advisors know what holidaymakers are looking for. They will advise you on your expected nightly rate and give you advice on getting your home rental ready.

Once listed, one of their hospitable local managers will ensure your guests’ experience is an unbeatable one. With unrivalled local knowledge and exceptional hospitality, they will meet and greet your guests, answer any questions and offer suggestions to ensure that vital first impression is a good one. They understand perhaps more than anyone that it is indeed the little things that count.

