He explains that when he and Jane bought the property, they were impressed with Bachcare’s performance in terms of regular letting - and the very high standards they upheld on behalf of the home’s previous owners.

“It’s our happy place, where we got engaged and where we discovered we were expecting our twins, who are now aged four,” says Richard.

Queenstown’s second highest home sits 1000 feet above picturesque Lake Wakatipu with stunning mountain and water views which the couple believes are unparalleled in their beauty.

Knowing that Queenstown will always be a top destination for visitors from around New Zealand and across the world, savvy Fernhill property owners, Richard Sharpe and Jane Morgan, who are now based in Singapore, decided to keep Bachcare on as the local guardians of Vanda Heights, which they bought in 2019.





Richard Sharpe, Jane Morgan and their two children. Photo / Supplied.

Being in Singapore, in a different time zone, arranging cleaning and maintenance plus day-to-day running from a distance was going to be far too difficult for Richard and Jane.

“We have our own dedicated Bachcare property manager, Cecelia, who is absolutely amazing. She’s very responsive, an excellent communicator, and if anything needs to be repaired or replaced, she lets us know, then quickly makes arrangements for the work to be done.”

He says that Cecelia also organises cleaning, garden and window washing, which is all part of Bachcare’s on-the-ground managed services model. This helps ensure that Richard and Jane’s happy place is always ready for guests who are looking for theirs.

“We quite literally do not have to worry about a thing - plus she’s also very good at meeting our guests in person and explaining pleasantly that noise travels dramatically from this height, so loud music and conversations need to be toned down!”

Between Covid lockdowns and before New Zealand’s borders reopened, Richard and Jane were impressed that Bachcare was able to keep up momentum within the domestic market at a time when Kiwis could only holiday at home.

Vanda Heights is especially popular with large groups because it has three bedrooms and three bathrooms accommodating up to eight people easily.





Vanda Heights. Photo / Supplied.

It’s set across three levels with huge, open plan living spaces while outdoor areas are perfectly positioned for maximum sun.

Richard says that he and Jane had a huge, heavy, outdoor fireplace brought in by crane last year, so guests can enjoy the hot tub regardless of the season.

While they’re thrilled about their property’s popularity with Bachcare visitors, Richard and Jane spend as much time there as possible.

“We’re coming down this winter with the twins and we’re going to be there for Christmas too, which we’re very excited about.”

He says on their last visit the children were delighted to see wild goats in the forest behind the property and also enjoyed their first skiing experiences at nearby Coronet Peak.

Vanda Heights is just five minutes’ drive away from downtown Queenstown with its many shops, cafes, restaurants and bars.





Picturesque Lake Wakatipu with stunning mountain and water views. Photo / Supplied.

The nightly rate ranges from $509 - $1698 and Bachcare takes care of the cleaning so guests can truly be on holiday. The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped for self-catering.

With a general slowdown in the economy currently, following recent boom years, Bachcare offers holiday homeowners the perfect way of monetising their investment when they’re not using it themselves, using the income to cover higher mortgage interest rates and utilities.

Like Richard and Jane, they can be almost completely hands-off, getting on with busy lives while Bachcare does all the hard work on a day-to-day basis.

Richard says that another advantage lies in Bachcare’s excellent presentation of the property on their website, which features professional photography and comprehensive information.

Glowing testimonials from guests note the cleanliness of Vanda Heights, its high level of warmth and comfort, and the convenience of its many amenities.

If you’d like to find out more about renting your property, Bachcare’s friendly team would love to discuss options best for you, so contact them today.



