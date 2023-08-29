It's the home of Kiwis Kate and Joe, who snapped it up that same year for $3.85m. The couple had been working in the UK, and had been looking for a home that would offer them and their three teenage children freedom and independence.

Despite its vintage look, the villa is only 11 years old, having been built as new in 2012.

The four-bedroom property sits on a 1404sqm site in Stanley Bay, on Auckland's North Shore, and boasts clear views of the harbour and the city.

A waterfront villa that comes with its own jetty and two-bedroom cottage has hit the market for sale with a CV of just over $6 million.

“We wanted a home that would suit the cusp of change all three of our children were on,” Kate told OneRoof.

Read more:

- Award-winning home that's surplus to requirements has $7.1m price tag

- Expats and new Kiwis spend nearly $18m on waterfront do-ups



- $2m renovation for ‘masterpiece’ home with Auckland’s best views



“Our youngest was 16 while our eldest was at university. After living in London where I wouldn’t let them go on the Tube by themselves because of security risks, we wanted to help them discover their independence back home in Auckland.”



As it turns out, 13 Stanley Point Road has provided Kate and Joe’s family with so much more than a sense of freedom, starting with the views of the CBD.

“It’s like having a personal fireworks display every night of the week,” Kate said. “The view is constantly changing. You can be having your morning coffee out on the deck and all of a sudden a ginormous cruise ship will come in and take over the house.





The main house is a replica villa built 11 years ago with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve had superyachts park right in front; apparently Leonardo DiCaprio was on one once! We’re never short of entertainment here.”

An outdoor lifestyle comes with the territory at this effortlessly luxurious home. Multiple decks and outdoor living spaces, along with beautiful English-cum-Kiwi cottage gardens, provide plenty of space to enjoy the outlook and – another surprise – the wildlife.

“We have fantails, tūī, rosellas, once we rescued a shag that had got caught in nets. Seals bask on the rocks down by the water; a notorious tiger seal regularly takes over the swimming pontoon and the navy comes out to try to move him along," Kate said.



When you see a big group of seagulls, you know a pod of dolphins or orcas is close. It’s amazing that we have all this wildlife in such a busy harbour.”

The main house is a replica villa which combines the character of a turn-of-the-century home with all the conveniences you’d expect in a modern, luxury home.

Four bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, open onto manicured gardens and most enjoy sea views. The large kitchen, dining and living spaces inside also open to the outdoors, effortlessly blending the line between inside and out.

Mere metres away is a two-bedroom cottage, built to the same high standard as the house. Self-contained and with its own entry, deck, private garden, and parking space, the cottage is well-suited for young adults looking for their own space, extended family, or business owners wanting a home office away from the house.





The view from the deck, across the harbour to Auckland City, is a winner. Photo / Supplied

Listing agent Victoria Bidwell, from Bayleys Takapuna, said 13 Stanley Point Road has a number of features that makes it very unique.

“The 1404 square metre site runs from the road to the water which is unusual with waterfront properties,” she said.

“The home is beautiful while the cottage offers a lot of flexibility not often seen on the market. Access to Auckland is so easy; the bus that meets the Devonport ferry stops across the road so you can be at work in the city in 20 minutes. This home really is a magic offering – one that doesn’t come to market often.”

For Kate and Joe, leaving Stanley Point is the end of an era they have fond memories of.

“When we left London 11 years ago, it was drab, overcast and pretty scary because of the riots,” Kate said. “We fell in love with this home, and Stanley Point, because both are safe havens away from the world, yet so close to the city. It’s bittersweet to move on but it’s time, and we’ve loved every moment of it.”

- 13 Stanley Point Road, Stanley Point, Auckland, is for sale by way of negotiation



