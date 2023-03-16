A three-bedroom period cottage could be the cheapest find on Auckland's prized Devonport peninsula.

The asking price of 2/2 Evan Street, in Belmont, was dropped to $879,000 this week, with the agents' listing highlighting that the vendor was motivated to sell after a deal on the house fell through.

"Don't delay, this property is a bargain and realistically priced by a motivated vendor well below CV of $1,250,000."

The 87sqm do-up property, which sits on cross lease section, was first brought to market in June last year, with a fixed price of $1.25 million.

It dropped in price five times since then.

In their marketing, Lance Richardson and Suzy Wang, of Barfoot & Thompson, said the property was "shaping up to be the best buy on the shore in years!”

Photos show the property to be a tidy character home with feature fireplaces and a good-sized back yard.

The agents declined to talk to OneRoof about the listing but the price discount is sizeable for a house in one of Auckland's more desirable neighbourhoods.

According to the latest OneRoof house price figures, the average property value in Belmont is $1.587m, while neighbouring Devonport has an average property value of $2.180m.

The property is the only house on the market for sale for below $1m on OneRoof in the Devonport peninsula, which includes the suburbs Belmont, Bayswater, Devonport, Stanley Point and Takapuna.

This three-bedroom cottage at 2/2 Evan Street, in Belmont, on Auckland's North Shore, has a motivated seller. Photo / Supplied

The Evans Street cottage comes with several character features. Photo / Supplied

This three-bedroom cottage at 2/2 Evan Street, in Belmont, on Auckland's North Shore, has a motivated seller. Photo / Supplied

A two-bedroom home freestanding home on Bayswater Avenue, in Bayswater, sold for $820,000 earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

If the cottage sells at asking price, it would be one of the peninsula's cheapest this year. Records show a two-bedroom home freestanding home on Bayswater Avenue, in Bayswater, sold for $820,000 in January - more than $400,000 below CV.

The house, listed as being a "crazy" buy, had a four-car carport, study and large workshop, and was pitched as a development opportunity.

In the overall North Shore, where there is a wider selection of cheaper priced homes, there were 90 settled sales since January 2022 that sold for under $879,000.

