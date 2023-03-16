The 87sqm do-up property, which sits on cross lease section, was first brought to market in June last year, with a fixed price of $1.25 million.

"Don't delay, this property is a bargain and realistically priced by a motivated vendor well below CV of $1,250,000."

The asking price of 2/2 Evan Street, in Belmont , was dropped to $879,000 this week, with the agents' listing highlighting that the vendor was motivated to sell after a deal on the house fell through.

A three-bedroom period cottage could be the cheapest find on Auckland's prized Devonport peninsula.

It dropped in price five times since then.

In their marketing, Lance Richardson and Suzy Wang, of Barfoot & Thompson, said the property was "shaping up to be the best buy on the shore in years!”

Photos show the property to be a tidy character home with feature fireplaces and a good-sized back yard.

The agents declined to talk to OneRoof about the listing but the price discount is sizeable for a house in one of Auckland's more desirable neighbourhoods.

According to the latest OneRoof house price figures, the average property value in Belmont is $1.587m, while neighbouring Devonport has an average property value of $2.180m.

The property is the only house on the market for sale for below $1m on OneRoof in the Devonport peninsula, which includes the suburbs Belmont, Bayswater, Devonport, Stanley Point and Takapuna.





If the cottage sells at asking price, it would be one of the peninsula's cheapest this year. Records show a two-bedroom home freestanding home on Bayswater Avenue, in Bayswater, sold for $820,000 in January - more than $400,000 below CV.

The house, listed as being a "crazy" buy, had a four-car carport, study and large workshop, and was pitched as a development opportunity.

In the overall North Shore, where there is a wider selection of cheaper priced homes, there were 90 settled sales since January 2022 that sold for under $879,000.

