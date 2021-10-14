Retired Kiwi fashion guru Keith Matheson has more than doubled his money with the sale of his penthouse apartment in Auckland's Parnell.
The two-bedroom suite, which sits at the top of the 1970s boutique apartment block Avoncourt, on Gladstone Road, sold for $2.03 million at auction this week.
Matheson had bought the apartment in 2000 for $865,000, attracted by the clear views of the city and Rangitoto Island it offers.
He told OneRoof before the sale: “I bought this and the one next door with the intention of turning them into one much larger apartment, but somehow that didn’t end up happening and my daughter lived here for 18 years."
Bidding on the apartment at Bayleys' auction on Thursday started at a high $1.5m - well above the $1.26m CV. The home was on the market at $2.025m and snapped up after one further bid of $5000.
The apartment offers views of the harbour and Auckland CBD. Photo / Supplied
The listing agent Fleur Denning said apartments in Avoncourt rarely come to market, so interest in Matheson's penthouse was always going to be high.
“It’s an absolutely iconic property and the location, views and size of this apartment are impossible to find elsewhere in Parnell,” she said.
Matheson's clothing stores were once a fixture of New Zealand high streets but he sensationally retired from the fashion industry in 2009 after a fire gutted his head office and destroyed his stock, fabric and decades of designs.
He told OneRoof that people still remember him and his clothes, something he finds very pleasing.
