Retired Kiwi fashion guru Keith Matheson has more than doubled his money with the sale of his penthouse apartment in Auckland's Parnell.



The two-bedroom suite, which sits at the top of the 1970s boutique apartment block Avoncourt, on Gladstone Road, sold for $2.03 million at auction this week.

Matheson had bought the apartment in 2000 for $865,000, attracted by the clear views of the city and Rangitoto Island it offers.

He told OneRoof before the sale: “I bought this and the one next door with the intention of turning them into one much larger apartment, but somehow that didn’t end up happening and my daughter lived here for 18 years."