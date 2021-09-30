Matheson is selling up, with his apartment at 2/57 Gladstone Road going to auction on October 14 .

“I bought this and the one next door with the intention of turning them into one much larger apartment, but somehow that didn’t end up happening and my daughter lived here for 18 years,” he says.

Most are tightly held and retired Kiwi fashion guru Keith Matheson has owned the penthouse for more than 20 years.

Solidly constructed in the 1970s, Avoncourt is a boutique apartment block of eight units in Auckland's leafy Parnell.

The home, which he bought in 2000 for just over $800,000, enjoys sensational views of the harbour and Rangitoto from the living room and from the generous corner balcony, panning across the suburb in one direction, while the twinkling lights of the port and cityscape lie in the other.

What appeals most to Matheson is the apartment’s elegant simplicity and the attractive neutral tones in the decor and furnishings.



The interior has a nice flow, with a large, combined dining and living zone, a modern kitchen with plenty of benchtop space and storage and a smart contemporary bathroom with integrated laundry, plus a separate toilet.

In terms of location, Gladstone Road is hard to beat, perfectly positioned to take advantage of the coffee shops, restaurants, galleries and boutiques of Parnell Road while the glossy Westfield mall in Newmarket is a short drive away.





The apartment has a floor space of 134sqm with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage. Photo / Supplied

Local cafe Rosie is popular with residents in the immediate neighbourhood, along with handy Gladstone Road shops.

Judges Bay, Parnell Rose Gardens and Parnell Baths are easily accessible, while strolling to the French Market at LeCigale is a pleasant way of passing time at the weekend.



Matheson, who is currently in a bubble with his daughter and her family, retired from the rag trade around 10 years ago, following a devastating fire at his Parnell headquarters.





Avoncourt, the apartment block, has been well-maintained and the eight apartments tightly held by their owners. Photo / Supplied

He says that people still remember him and the classic well-tailored clothes he produced for several decades, something he finds very pleasing.

Always a keen international traveller, he tells OneRoof he is eagerly looking forward to boarding a plane again once the borders open and it’s safe to do so.





There are views of the harbour and Rangitoto from the living room. Photo / Supplied

He met a special lady from North America on a cruise before the pandemic began and long periods of lockdown have kept them apart.

“It will make seeing her again even sweeter!” he says.

Bayleys agent Fleur Denning, who is marketing the penthouse, says she knows Avoncourt well, having sold several apartments there. “It’s an absolutely iconic property and the location, views and size of this apartment are impossible to find elsewhere in Parnell,” she says.