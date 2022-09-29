When his property didn’t sell at auction, Bullock’s updated listing described them as “realistic vendors” who had “ignored the CV and were priced to sell”.

Graeme Norton, who has a slightly different spelling to UK talk show host Graham Norton, sold the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Karaka Harbourside so he could downsize.

The Corsica Way property in Karaka passed in at auction earlier this month, but sold for $1.64m the following week after multiple offers were presented to the owner.

Ray White Papakura agent Sandra Bullock who was ironically selling Karaka retiree Graeme Norton’s home has slapped a sold sticker on it.

“The decision to downsize has been made, presenting a compelling opportunity for those looking for plenty of space,” the listing said.

They then received three offers on the large home, which sold for $135,000 under its CV.

The Kiwi celebrity namesakes went viral last month after OneRoof revealed Bullock, who shares a name with the Hollywood actress famous for roles in blockbusters like Speed, Gravity and Miss Congeniality, was selling another celebrity namesake’s house.

Ray White agent Sandra Bullock. Photo / Supplied





Bullock’s Hollywood namesake. Photo / AP

But the extra publicity hasn’t made Bullock more recognisable and she said people in South Auckland were probably already so used to seeing her name on real estate signs.

In her 12 years of selling real estate, it’s the first time Bullock – who has been repeatedly contacted by Skinny Mobile to star in its budget Famous Names advertising campaign – has come across a vendor who also shares a celebrity name.

Norton earlier told OneRoof that they chose Bullock to sell their property because he is friends with her partner and because she is the number one real estate agent in the area.

“Go for number one star, number one real estate agent and a friend and it’s tick, tick, tick.

“As I said to her, buy your house off a number one actress and an English comedian – hopefully it will increase the price.”





Bullock is selling this four-bedroom home at 797 Ponga Road, in Opaheke, Papakura, for $1.265m. Photo / Supplied

Last week Bullock sold five properties and said while the market is slow, those houses priced well to meet the market like Norton’s Corsica Way home are still selling.

“Houses are still selling, it’s just that people have to be in the real price zone to sell.”

Another example of an owner meeting the market, she said, was a four-bedroom, two-bathroom entry-level lifestyle property on 797 Ponga Road, in Opaheke, priced at $1.256m, which was also selling below its CV of $1.3m.



