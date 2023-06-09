Jenner says they significantly upgraded the home and she expects the sale price to jump to the next level.

The current owners bought the property in November 2021, with OneRoof records showing a sale price of $5.7m.

The lifestyle property, once a working farm, features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and 15.37 hectares of land with a pool, a tennis court and huge stables the size of a small supermarket.

Within half an hour of the listing for 291 North Road , in Auckland’s Clevedon, going live, Bayleys agent Denise Jenner says she was talking to an interested buyer.

“We would expect to see buyer interest in the $6m level, and those buyers are coming.

“Already we’ve only been live for a couple of days and we've had a really good level of high end buyer connection and interest.”

The owners modernised the interior, adding the likes of ducted cooling and heating throughout, and are only moving on because of a change in circumstance, Jenner says.

There is definitely a market for such a high-end home in the country, she says.

Read more:

- Resort home on Hamilton’s golden mile sells for $4.75m in less than a week

- Big money heads to Clevedon, the country suburb that’s stayed true to its South Auckland roots



- 100 bids in 17mins: Spanish villa on Auckland's lifestyle fringe sells for $5.2m



“There is a market for the property that offers space in the country, acres for them to choose how to utilise, whether they want to run some stock or whether they have the children who are equestrian riders or whatever.”



Such buyers want a modern living environment which offers the modern components they would have in town.

“It's a significant decision to come to the country because there will be compromises with some extra time travelling etcetera so if you've got a fabulous living environment for the family that is worth coming home to then that market is there without a doubt.”

This home is definitely higher end, she says. It is in a beautiful north-facing setting with a river boundary below.





The interiors of 291 North Road have been meticulously modernised. Photo / Supplied





The bedroom décor is visually striking but still homely. Photo / Supplied

The nearly 700sq m stables were added by a previous owner as part of a bloodstock breeding facility: “That’s massive, that’s a small supermarket.”

A buyer who does not want to use the building as stables could easily convert it to car storage, she says.

There’s also a separate two-bedroom cottage and the land is divided into paddocks with sheds, and there’s a business lease in place for the farm.

At the other side of Auckland, in Rodney, an executive lifestyle property is on the market in rural Coatesville.

In March Coatesville pipped inner-city Herne Bay to become Auckland’s most expensive suburb.

This property at 136a Glenmore Road sold at the end of 2020 for $3.75m and now has a CV of $4.15m.

Caleb Paterson, director of Telos Group, who listed the five-bedroom, four-bathroom 494sq m modern home on 1.26 hectares, says the current owners embraced the Coatesville lifestyle but their circumstances have changed and they are moving out of the area.



“It's a stunning, huge family home with well-appointed bedrooms, everything is extremely generous in it. It definitely exudes the Coatesville lifestyle.”

Paterson thinks the home, for sale by negotiation, has the potential to be one of the best buys in the market, saying the vendors are motivated and realistic.

“The property is stunning as it is and definitely provides the Coatesville lifestyle that everybody seeks and wants however it also has the opportunity for someone to put their own stamp and touch on it.”

He says the grounds are manicured and the property is like a “Coatesville manor.”





136a Glenmore Road, in Coatesville, Auckland, is for by way of negotiation. Photo / Supplied





The 494sqm home is stylishly presented and sits on 1.26ha. Photo / Supplied

“As you drive through the front gates it's positioned back off the road and the section so you're really greeted to this commanding family home and then at the back of the property, out where the pool is, you've got this stunning elevated view.

“Sometimes in winter you see it with a mist and you're kind of above Coatesville as well so it's a beautiful view.”

The biggest selling point is that the property is centrally located, just down the road from the Black Cottage, which is one of the best cafes around, Paterson says, and there is also good schooling around.

Paterson says the high-end market in the Coatesville area is booming and he’s seeing more deals being made off-market than on.

“We’ve sold about $28m worth of property and probably about $20m of that was off market this year so far.

“We are still seeing a lot of engagement from buyers but a lot of our deals are being done confidentially behind closed doors.”

Telos Group has been dealing a lot more with people who have recently received New Zealand residency and have sold three off market to international buyers migrating to New Zealand, he says.

“That’s all through that Dairy Flat, Coatesville, Okura, Redvale channel.”

Some buyers have done their time in the CBD area and want lifestyle with less hustle and bustle but still with good accessibility to the city, while others are looking for upmarket properties to use as a weekender.

“What we’ve noticed in the high-end market over the last three weeks, we've definitely seen an increase in buyer activity and engagement.”





The villa at 17 Pararekau Road in Karaka, Franklin, Auckland, was built in the late 1990s and is on the market for sale by a set date closing June 27. Photo / Supplied





The house boasts a grand staircase and entrance. Photo / Supplied

Back in the south of the city fringe, Ray White Papakura owner Sandra Bullock has a five-bedroom, four-bathroom French Provincial-style villa set on 3601sq m for sale at 17 Pararekau Road, in Karaka.

The house, which has a CV of $4.45m, was built in 1990 and is a property Bullock describes as “amazing”.



“It's one of those houses every time you go in it it actually takes your breath away, it's such a stunning home and it's had such an eye for detail put into it, it's just absolutely amazing.

“It has zoning for commercial use so you could run a wedding venue out of it or restaurant but it's actually been a family home the entire time since it's been built.”

Bullock’s marketing describes the property as a “landmark legacy” and a Karaka icon.

There is a discrete gated entrance, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, an outdoor fireplace and paved courtyards.

The solid, insulated masonry provides an exceptionally warm home and with an elegant silhouette people will be captivated the moment they arrive and step into the grand foyer, the listing says.

“Formal and informal living spaces on the lower level provide the perfect balance of spaciousness to host large gatherings while still being cosy and intimate for day-to-day family living.”

The property is for sale by set date of sale at 12pm on June 27.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland



