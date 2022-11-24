In 1998, the Trotts purchased the Brantwood Church in 1998 to provide a romantic venue for couples to tie the knot. A marquee that seats up to 300 guests for wedding receptions, balls or corporate events has also been erected beside it.

The Trotts initially ran the 4ha property at 371 Race Course Road as a nursery for a number of years. On entering semi-retirement they stayed living in the 1920s homestead which is currently tenanted and turned it into a wedding venue, while still keeping the gardens open to the public.

Trott’s Garden, in Ashburton, which was Alan and Catherine Trott’s pride and joy for 37 years before being taken over by a trust when the couple downsized and moved out in 2017 is now back on the market.

An internationally recognised English garden lovingly transformed over several decades from a bare paddock and requires a full-time gardener to keep it up to its current high standard is looking for a new green-fingered owner .

The grounds, which have been recognised as a Garden of International Significance and has been awarded six stars by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, attracts visitors in their own right and are spread over 2.8ha. Each one is segmented by trimmed hedging and the vast array of plantings include intricate knot gardens, exotic specimen trees and rhododendrons.





The award-winning property need to be cared for by a full-time gardener. Photo / Supplied





Trott’s Garden was the pride of Alan and Catherine Trott for 37 years before they shifted ownership of it to a trust. Photo / Supplied

Property Brokers listing agent Paul Cunneen said properties likely this rarely come on the market.

“I’ve been in real estate for 39 years and this is the only one of this type that I’ve been involved in.”

The community trust took over the estate to ensure the gardens could still be enjoyed by the public, he said, but it is now looking for someone else to take the reins and make it flourish.

“They thought that were just caretakers really until the true buyer came along so they are marketing it to sell it to somebody as a private enterprise in the hope that it would be carried on as working events and the gardens will be open to people rather than have it fall into disrepair.”

A full-time gardener is currently employed by the trust and Cunneen said the cost of employing one would likely be needed to be factored in to maintain it to its current standard.

The most obvious and lucrative opportunity, he said, could be to run it as a wedding venue. However, there is also potential for a cafe, markets, music or arts festivals, balls and corporate events.

But some people who viewed the property have also talked about building their dream home on the site, while occasionally letting busloads of people through the gardens.





The property is a popular spot for weddings in the region. Photo / Supplied





The gardens are home to a vast array of plantings. Photo / Supplied

In South Wairarapa another garden of national significance that was also the backdrop to two significant moments in The Lord of the Rings movies is still on the market.

Fernside Estate, on State Highway 2 between Greytown and Featherston, featured in film scenes for The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King and celebrities including Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood, who played Legolas and Frodo, even stayed at the 900sqm mansion during filming more than 20 years ago.

The owners’ stopped hosting Lord of the Rings tours when Covid struck as their main focus has been on restoring the extraordinary 4.8ha of gardens. However, they said the grand home with cottage has a lot of commercial potential and they have previously fended off a number of requests to hold weddings there.



