“While you might not be able to see dirt and marks on ceilings as well as you can on other walls, they can get really messy with fly marks and general dirt. You’ll be amazed at how much a newly painted ceiling can refresh your home.”

But unlike other walls in our homes, ceilings often get overlooked because they’re not in our daily line of sight and they can be the trickiest and most awkward surfaces to paint.

As with painting other surfaces, the key is to ensure you start with a clean canvas. “If you don’t clean the ceiling correctly then fly marks can bleed through the paint.”

Jay suggests applying Resene Interior Paintwork Cleaner, which comes in a convenient spray format, to the ceiling before wiping it off with a lint-free cloth or old clean cotton t-shirt.

The next step depends on the paint already on the ceiling. For older spaces such as villas or in wet areas such as bathrooms, the existing paint could be a glossy oil-based paint, which will need to be sanded back. “An aged enamel paint will need a heavy sand to de-gloss the surface. I’d suggest an 80 grit sandpaper. You will then need to prime with Resene Quick Dry primer.” If you’re painting the ceiling in a bathroom/wet area, then Jay recommends priming/sealing with Resene Sureseal.





Sand the ceiling to remove any old gloss-finishpaint and create a smooth surface.

Dry area ceilings painted in a waterborne flat paint may not need to be sanded prior to painting. “If that’s the case then make sure the ceiling is clean and dry before applying Resene Quick Dry primer, which provides a nice white undercoat, before you start painting.” Or you can apply your new waterborne topcoats directly over the old paint.

Painting ceilings can be challenging both physically (reaching up can tire arms) and for surfaces, thanks to the likelihood of drips.

Jay’s advice is to work on a small section of the ceiling at a time to ensure a consistent finish. “Figure out a natural place to stop, which can sometimes be difficult with large open-plan spaces. Then cut in around the edges of the wall and any lighting with a brush before rolling on the paint.”

For best results, he recommends always using an extension pole with your roller.





Apply a coat of ReseneQuick Dry primer or use Resene Sureseal in wet areas like bathrooms.

When it comes to choosing paint colours, most decorators usually opt for one or two shades lighter than the wall colour. “That can make a space look larger – for example, Resene Sea Fog or Resene Black White full strength on the walls, then half or quarter strength on the ceiling.” Because less light falls on the ceiling, the same colour on the wall and ceiling will look darker on the ceiling – that’s why most people go for a lighter option. If you have unusual angles in your home, you may want to use the same colour on the walls and ceiling to help hide any odd angles. The Resene Whites & Neutrals collection has up to six strengths of the most popular colours so you can easily choose a lighter strength of your colour for your ceiling.

The global trend for dark or bold ceilings is starting to be felt here, with near-black ceilings becoming popular, especially for areas like hallways. “That can make a space look smaller but also cosier, depending on the part of the house.”

No matter which colour you choose, reach for a flat or low sheen paint, rather than a semi-gloss paint, as it’s generally easier to apply on ceilings and will help minimise imperfections. Options include Resene SpaceCote Flat, a washable waterborne enamel wall and ceiling paint (also available in a fly repellent option), Resene Ceiling Paint or Resene Earthsense Ceiling Paint which focuses on using more renewable materials. Resene SpaceCote Flat is the best option if you want to wipe down your ceilings later as other ceiling paints will tend to burnish (mark) if wiped.

