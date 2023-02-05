First things first, every honest DIYer needs a place to keep track of their upcoming projects - and what better place than the heart of the home - the whiriti (fridge). Make use of boring whiteware surfaces by transforming them into inspiration stations and checklists to write your to-dos. This quick and easy project will bring order to a busy life - plus no one ever nicks off with the chalk like they do with a pen.

Introducing Jacob Leaf (Ngāpuhi), aka The Upcycler. With a magpie eye for a pallet lying on the side of the road or a recycling centre bargain, he’s all about thrifty wins and sustainable solutions when it comes to DIY. He will bring a range of easy weekend projects where he transforms the discarded and unloved into the cool and covetable.

• 600 grit sandpaper

• Painter’s masking tape

• Resene #4 roller and tray set

• Resene Waterborne Smooth Surface Sealer

• Resene FX Chalkboard Paint





Jacob Leaf (Ngāpuhi), aka The Upcycler with Resene FX Chalkboard Paint. Image / Supplied.

Step 1

Remove any logos from the door of the fridge and clean the whole surface with wax and grease remover. Lightly sand to create a rough surface for the paint to adhere to.

Step 2

Mask any areas you don’t want to paint with painter’s masking tape. Jacob masked the recessed door handles and upper and lower plastic cap ends of the doors.

Step 3

Thoroughly stir the Resene Waterborne Smooth Surface Sealer before rolling on an even coat.

Step 4

Wait for the Resene Waterborne Smooth Surface Sealer to dry before applying the first coat of Resene FX Chalkboard Paint. This first coat might look a little patchy but let it dry before

adding the second. If it still looks patchy, roll on a third.

Step 5

When the paint is dry, carefully remove the painter’s tape.

Finished paint on the fridge. Image / Supplied.

Chalk it up: Transform a basic fridge into a blank canvas using Resene FX Chalkboard Paint.

Resene FX Chalkboard Paint comes in a wide range of colours or for a more traditional blackboard look, use Resene FX Blackboard Paint in black. Once dry, you can write or draw all over your new chalkboard or blackboard with chalk, then wipe clean when you want to start a new list or drawing. Resene FX Chalkboard Paint and Resene FX Blackboard Paint are both Environmental Choice approved water-based products with low odour and easy water clean-up and are designed and made in New Zealand.

Visit your Resene ColorShop for everything you need to get your own fridge or home makeover underway.

Jacob’s upcycling projects are part of MasterStroke by Resene, here to help you master your paint and decorating DIY projects. Brush up on your skills with advice, tips and ideas from our trusted experts. Check out the latest how to videos at www.youtube.com/@masterstrokebyresene.







