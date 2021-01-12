OneRoof asked Warman what tips she would give Kiwis who are looking to impress for less. Here are her top suggestions for small yet effective decorative touches that cost around or under $100:

“Paint and wallpaper are some of most versatile tools available to homeowners,” she says.

Small changes can make a home more appealing, says Karen Warman, marketing manager at Resene, pointing out that homeowners don’t need to break the bank when decorating.

When it comes to selling, most homeowners will want to give their home a makeover in order to win over buyers. Some jobs require big budgets but there are plenty of options for those with fewer dollars to spend.

1. Paint your front door. “A freshly painted front door will project a warm welcome to friends and family and if you’re a colour fan, use this opportunity to make a stand-out style statement,” says Warman.

2. Be bold with a painted feature wall. “Believe it or not, a painted feature wall will generally cost under $100. If your favourite colour is too intense for use throughout the room, a feature wall is the perfect way to bring it into your décor.”

3. If paint’s not your thing, try wallpaper. “Wallpapered feature walls add interest to the plainest room. Well-designed and striking wallpaper can be found for under $100 per roll. This amount can cover around five square metres, making it ideal for giving your toilet or bathroom a tszuj up!”

4. Raid the charity store. “Old furniture, sourced from charity shops or markets, will come alive again with chalk paint. 500mls easily covers a small piece of furniture, such as a bedside table, while one litre will make a sideboard or cheap of drawers look sensational. Try using wallpaper on the drawer fronts for a stand-out contrast.”

5. Don’t forget the garden. “Tired old terracotta planters will look fantastic again when you paint them in colours that complement your house and garden.”

6. Spruce up your mailbox. “As the very first thing visitors see, your mailbox is worthy of care and attention. Repainting it – especially in a bright colour will also help couriers or ride-share drivers who are trying to locate your home.”

7. A wall your kids can draw on. “You can add a sense of fun to children’s bedrooms by painting a wall they can write on, using Resene FX Blackboard Paint or Resene FX chalkboard paint. Whatever artistic masterpieces your offspring produce can be cleaned off, in order for them to start all over again and a blackboard wall is also useful for teaching writing and spelling.”

8. Stencils. “Stencils are back in style and can be used to dramatic effect on floors or walls – and even on furniture. You don’t need to stencil the whole surface, instead using a stencil to draw attention to particular parts. Once again, testpots are perfect for small spaces while one litre of paint may suffice for larger areas.

9. Mirror, mirror. “A mirror with a plain wooden frame purchased from a chain-store can be completely transformed using Resene Metallics. Add texture by gluing on decorative mouldings, which can be found at craft and hobby shops, prior to painting.”



