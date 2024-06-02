While painting will undoubtedly look great, check out these 10 reasons to consider adding wallpaper to your interior too.

When people think about giving their home a new look, their first idea tends to be to repaint it.

It almost goes without saying, but one of the best reasons to go with wallpaper is for all the fantastic patterns it affords you. There is a huge range of design options in the Resene Wallpaper Collection from traditional to modern, adults to children.





Resene Agathe Wallpaper Collection ORB105.

2. Fun textures

Another thing wallpaper can do is bring unique textures on the walls. This can be a good way to introduce something different to the room if you don’t want to bring in a new pattern. You can combine texture with your favourite paint colour with a paint on Resene anaglypta wallpaper finished in your favourite Resene colour.

3. Ideal for small rooms

Bathrooms, laundries and other small rooms are often too small to dress up with decorations, which is why a fun wallpaper can be the simple answer. The trick is not to go for anything too busy so as not to overwhelm the room, and to avoid darker shades that could make the space feel even smaller than it is.

4. Built for longevity

Wallpaper is designed to last. They’re highly resistant to chips and scratches, as well as moisture damage. Some are also washable.





Resene 1838 V & A Decorative Papers Wallpaper Collection 2311-174-01.

5. Something different

With wallpaper, you can introduce something unique to your living areas and complement it with your favourite Resene paint colours to creat a look that you can just about guarantee you’ll never see in anyone else’s home.

6. Cover imperfect walls

Let’s say you have an unsightly imperfection on the wall that you’d like to pretend isn’t there. Resene wallpaper can come to the rescue by creating smooth and fresh wall spaces that appear to be virtually flawless. If the wall is dented or out of shape in some way, a patterned design may further help to hide what you don’t want to see.





Resene Amazonia Wallpaper Collection 91251.

7. Create a certain style

It’s fashionable to create a specific style within a home. For example, owners of older homes may wish to keep the house looking authentic, with dark wooden furniture and antique lamps. Choosing Resene wallpaper with a design to suit the era and style of your home can help to reinforce the theme.

8. For a big change - at a small price

The overall effect of a Resene wallpaper can be a huge one. They can add character, make a room feel homely, offer the appearance of more space, or bedazzle with a bold statement in a strategic position (such as in an entranceway). Usually, you might have to invest in furnishings or major renovations to create the same effect as you could for much less through wallpaper.





Resene African Queen Wallpaper Collection 75174RS_751826_752687.

9. You don’t have to cover everything

A new trend in wallpaper is to use just a small amount. Instead of papering an entire wall, you can create borders with the design, leaving paint covering the main wall, but wallpaper around the outside for a creative effect or use Resene wallpaper on half the wall and complement with your favourite Resene paint.

10. It’s not as hard as you think

Applying wallpaper is barely harder than attaching a sticky note to the wall. If you’re dealing with a paste-the-wall, all you need to do is coat the wall in glue using a paint roller, then attach the wallpaper. Any bubbles can be smoothed out with a smoother.

A roll or two of wallpaper is all you need to transform your room.

Check out some of the latest releases online at www.resene.co.nz/wallpaper and browse through the full wallpaper library at your local Resene ColorShop.



