What also helps with this is the room's décor; photographs of times we've loved, people who are special to us, artworks that inspire us and a clutter-free setting.

So much of this room's aesthetic impacts us emotionally. When our bedrooms are comprised of colours and textures that resonate with us, we'll immediately sense comfort here, feeling recharged and restored.

Bedrooms are the sanctuaries in our homes. It is here we retreat to for slumber at the end of the day and wake up, greeting the morning.

Do you love retreating to your blissful, peaceful bedroom at the end of the day, knowing this room is your safehaven? Hopefully you do, because we all need a space away from it all, where we can escape to from the bustle of daily life.

If our bedrooms don't have a look that we connect with, this can sometimes have a negative impact on our emotions. Taking the time and thought into creating a bedroom that we love is worthwhile.

The best place to start is with the things that won’t change – the furniture, the artwork, the lighting and the soft furnishings. Then you can coordinate a Resene paint colour to suit.

Interior designer Hamish Dodd says there are two camps of design when it comes to bedrooms. "One is light and airy, whimsical white with pastels, bringing in colour with bedding," he says. "The other is cave-like and moody."

"Ask yourself what feeling you want in the bedroom. If you want that cave feeling, there are no limits to a dark room. You can achieve a heavy feeling in a room with a dark bedhead, dark throws on the bed, dark drapes and a chair in the corner."

Look to on-trend sumptuous hues to achieve this effect, such as the deep charcoal of Resene Double Foundry, paired with accents in Resene Triple Joss or Resene Flashback. Or bring in the sophisticated navy of Resene Madison with accents in Resene Gold Drop and the amber of Resene Porsche.





The deep plum of Resene Arthouse will feel full of richness and life when paired with decor in the pink-red of Resene Geronimo and cerulean blue of Resene Retro. Add trims in Resene Half Black White and watch these colours resonate and pop.

"If you wanted to do something different," Hamish says, "use Resene Dauntless, which is a fantastic rich, teal green ¬– it's fun. Colour your walls then pick a light white for the ceiling such as Resene Wan White."

Or if you want to go crazy, it only takes a litre or two of paint to paint a feature wall behind your bed. "You can do one coat per day so it's all done in a weekend," Hamish says. "Use Resene Twisted Sister for some punch! For me, it doesn't feel like a colour I'd wrap around a whole room as it's a 'look at me' colour. Other walls could be in neutrals such as Resene Alabaster, Resene Wan White or Resene Thorndon Cream.”

"Imagine walking into a white room and getting the bang hit of orange, which draws the focus to head of the bed. Bring neutrals and orange in through bedding and side lamps - play around with it. Remember, if you're working with colour it should be fun."

If you and your partner can't agree whether to go dark or light, compromise by choosing a dark, luscious Resene wallpaper with shutters and trims painted in crisp Resene White. This will allow for the dark walls to cater to the person who wants a cave-like feeling in their bedroom, and the white paint to serve the person who is drawn to the lighter aspects of the room.





You can choose a lighter coloured bedhead and bedding for the room also. "A lot of people end up having some furniture in a bedroom, so a light upholstered chair or foot stool at the end of the bed will work," Hamish says. "Lighter coloured side tables and light curtains in a natural linen finish will resonate too. If the floor coverings are dark, lift that with a pale coloured rug. Lighting is super important also."

For those drawn to a pared-back aesthetic, use Resene Black White, one of the most popular whites. For a warmer white use Resene Rice Cake. Remember, going pale doesn't mean it can't be interesting; you can bring in decorative details, such as a white lamp with an interesting texture on its base and a shade in a pale pattern, or use Resene Anaglypta paint-on wallpaper to bring texture to your paint colour. Bring in a headboard in a pastel stripe or floral that blends in with your curtains or bedding. How matchy-matchy you choose to go with your fabrics is up to you.

Unite the space and create synergy with textural materials and accents throughout. The key when using patterns is ensuring they don't overwhelm the space, get the balance right. You may want to keep the whole room full of soft, gentle colour, then throw a surprise element in with a patterned headboard that anchors the room.

The soft pink of Resene Half Pale Rose, the ever-popular Resene Half Duck Egg Blue and the gentle green of Resene Rainee are examples of soft colours that will bring your bedroom to life, especially when paired with fabric in the same tones.

Bringing a touch of nature's calm in always works, such as green. Look to the fresh Resene Willow Brook, revitalising Resene Spring Rain, dark pastel of Resene Summer Green or the rich tones of Green Pea. By tying in an extra layer of lime-washed effect, you'll bring a sense of vibrancy to your interior too. Tie up your setting with timber finishes in your furniture, bedding and lighting in tones of warm white to lend a rustic, comforting effect. For those with a passion for print, tie in your green paint colour with a botanical wallpaper to capture a sense of peace. Team this with a jute rug and a green lamp base or pendant to complement your chosen colour.





Warming, autumnal hues will embrace the senses, leaving you feeling cosy and comforted. Think amber-pink walls, with soothing clay tones in your lighting, and bedding with cushions in teal, marigold and burgundy to balance. Use the brown-edged orange of Resene Moroccan Spice, the rich red of Resene Lusty, bold Resene Pizazz with the blue-green of Resene Maestro.

Or for a more powerful punch, embrace indigo blue that evokes the starlit sky, paired with uplifting tones of lilac, green and burgundy in your soft furnishings and furniture. This is a perfect setting upon which to add modern botanicals by way of wallpaper or curtains or adopt a more masculine look with plain fabrics and brass lighting for a lift.

If you have an en suite off your bedroom, carry your colours into there too. This can apply to your floor tiles, cabinetry colour, lighting styles and towels in the same colour as your bedding.

Interior designer Stacy Hayman looked to the natural environment of the native reserve surrounding her home when decorating her master bedroom, using greens, browns and pinks. "I went with Resene Linen, Resene Akaroa and Resene Just Right," she says. "My general rule is to apply a neutral to 70 percent of the bedroom, then ease down to bolder colours for the remaining 30 percent."

"I used Resene Linen on our wardrobe, then Resene Half Linen on our built-in wooden headboard. For soft furnishings, I found a duvet in the same colour as Resene Akaroa and a throw in the same colour as Resene Just Right. It's by far the easiest tactic to choose your overall colour palette from Resene's range because you can take advantage of their testpots, create large A4 swatches and coordinate different elements in the room to those swatches."





It depends on the person and their bedroom as to what aesthetic they choose, Stacy says. "We created a calming yet colourful sanctuary, pairing a few key colours with one of Resene's beautiful white, textured wallpapers to add dimension, as well as a v-groove headboard ledge."

"Prints and large-scale artwork can elevate a room immensely, Stacy says. "And if you have space, always add in an occasional chair (don't let it become your dumping ground!), it becomes a nice space away from the communal areas if you aren't interested in lying down on your bed to read or work."

Ultimately, for a harmonious look in this space, including paint colours and styling, ensure the tones across your wall colours, trims and ceiling, decorative elements and soft furnishings all work together.

When it comes to choosing paints, opt for Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen for walls with Resene SpaceCote Flat for ceilings. Or use Resene SpaceCote Flat for both walls and ceiling to bring out the moody depth in your paint colour. If you have wooden flooring, rejuvenate the timber colour with Resene Colorwood or bring in a coastal vibe with Resene Colorwood Whitewash and team with weathered blues and dusty greys.

By taking into account all of these elements, you'll have the right formula for a beautiful bedroom. Ensure the flow of space is easy, from the door to the bed, and around the bed itself. Consider the sensations getting out of bed in the morning. Do you need a soft rug underfoot for added comfort and pleasure? Make it a space you look forward to returning to at the end of each day. And relax…

