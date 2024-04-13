They collaborated with Bill Harris, who helped fine-tune their design concepts and ideas, and Coast and Country builders to bring the reimagined five-bedroom residence at 195 Omaha Drive in Omaha , to life. Crafted from cedar and stone, the 304sqm two-level home masterfully maximises the cinematic estuary views and is complemented with lush, tropical gardens and a resort-style swimming and spa pool complex.

“Then of course they came back from overseas and married and had children, so by 2009 we had decided to rebuild.”

As Lesley explains: “We bought the property in 1995 [for $135,000] and built a three-bedroom bach on it – the children had left home and we lived in an apartment in Auckland, so it was a great bolthole for us.

Owners Rick and Lesley loved the location of their spectacular Omaha waterfront property so much that they built on it twice.

The property, which has a 2021 CV of $4.5 million, has a deadline sale date of April 18.

Rick and Lesley also have another property, just down the road, that’s on the market for sale.

“We bought another property down the road and built the ‘boatshed’ to house all the toys and the overflow of grandkids,” says Lesley, who has seven grandkids.





195 Omaha Drive, a cedar and stone 304sqm two-level home, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and parking for four vehicles. Photo / Supplied





“We love the sunsets – in the early morning we go to watch the sunrise on the beach and then enjoy sunsets here in the evening,” says the homeowner. Photo / Supplied

This bespoke three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 221 Omaha Drive, right next to the boat ramp, and is heading to auction on April 18. It has a 2021 RV of $2.55m and, according to OneRoof data, last changed hands in 2014 for $650,000.

It’s a fisherman and fisherwoman’s dream and incorporates an over-height boat shed, oversized double garage and impressive tackle room, as well as stylish, spacious contemporary living.

While their brief to Harris was to take full advantage of the outlook in their primary home, they also wanted to create plenty of comfortable spaces for everyone to retreat to and relax in, both inside and out. Enormous sets of sliding glass doors frame the vistas and create a seamless connection between the elegant interiors and the alfresco living.

The well-equipped chef’s kitchen and open-plan dining area is the hub of the home, while the second lounge can be closed off, when required, via cavity sliding walls and has a gas fire for cosy winter evenings.

Completing the ground level are two double rooms (one converted into a spacious study), a full bathroom, laundry and a double car garage.



Upstairs, two wings are separated by a landing area. The family wing has two bedrooms and a bathroom, while the spacious master boasts panoramic views, a glamorous ensuite and wardrobing. Extensive use of American Oak throughout adds a natural warmth and timeless character.





The second residence, at 221 Omaha Drive, is the ‘boatshed’ built to house all the toys and the overflow of grandkids, and is heading to auction on April 18. Photo / Supplied

Lesley says that they had the same joiner create all the built-in furniture in the bedrooms.



Acclaimed landscape designer Robin Shafer designed the grounds, which incorporate the heated infinity-edge saltwater pool and spa, as well as tropical plantings that are a seriously eye-catching feature.

The couple cleverly planted five-year-old palms so they could enjoy watching them mature, says Lesley. “They love the area and have doubled in size – they’re New Zealand Kentia palms so they love the sand and the cycads have also thrived.”

Thoughtful design means that you’re able to sit in the pool and still experience estuary views straight through the house, as well as enjoy privacy and shelter from the wind.

Another inspired feature is the way that the sliding doors disappear behind the walls of the kitchen, which feels as if the garden almost comes into the room and creates a real resort-style effect.





Enormous sets of sliding glass doors frame the vistas at 195 Omaha Drive and create a seamless connection between the elegant interiors and the alfresco living. Photo / Supplied





The spacious master at 195 Omaha Drive boasts magnificent views, a glamorous ensuite and wardrobing. Photo / Supplied

They don’t take the majesty of the landscape for granted. “We love the sunsets – in the early morning we go to watch the sunrise on the beach and then enjoy sunsets here in the evening,” says Lesley.

Omaha is also renowned for having a great boat ramp that is widely regarded as one of the best to launch from. It’s close to both Little Barrier and Great Barrier, where outdoorsy adventurers are known to jet ski over and camp for the night.

Heather Walton, from Ray White, is marketing both properties with Mark Bycroft, and says she feels incredibly privileged to be selling these very special and much-admired Omaha homes.

“The main residence looks out over the deepest part of the estuary where all the swing moorings are for the boats, so when you look out the window the fence is at the perfect height where it looks completely seamless,” she says.

“You can walk left down to the golf club or turn right and you’re down at the boat ramp or beach, it’s amazing.”

- 195 Omaha Drive, Omaha, is for sale, deadline closing April 18. 221 Omaha Drive goes to auction on the same day







