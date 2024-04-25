Their first bach was just a simple three-bedroom affair but in 2009 they embarked on a rebuild that transformed the holiday home into a two-storey, five-bedroom retreat.

To be fair, the couple - Rick and Lesley - had spent a fair bit improving the 576sqm plot since they picked it up in 1995. In fact, they told OneRoof earlier this month their luxury bach on Omaha Drive was their second attempt at creating a weekend bolthole.

An Auckland couple's lucky find in Omaha almost 30 years ago has paid off in spades. Their waterfront property in the wealthy beach town sold last week for more than $4.5 million.

Ray White listing agent Heather Walton was unable to reveal what the couple had got for the trophy bach, but did state the sale price was "significantly more” than the 2021 CV of $4.5m.

The bach was one of two listed for sale by the couple. The second one, located close by at 221 Omaha Drive, is still looking for a new owner and has been priced to sell at $2.9m.

Walton, the owner of Ray White Matakana, told OneRoof Rick and Lesley were well known in the area for their stylish builds.

"Lots of people came to the open homes for both baches and were desperate to see inside," she said.





221 Omaha Drive, known locally as the Boat House, has an asking price of $2.9m.





The views from 221 Omaha Drive are stunning.

The three-bedroom bach at 221 Omaha Drive is known locally as the Boat House. It was originally built by Rick and Lesley as a boat shed / man-cave but transformed over time into a full blown beach pad, comprising a glamorous kitchen, dining room, laundry and powder room, two bathrooms, and a tackle workshop.

Walton said the buyer was likely to be a local, someone keen to do the "Omaha shuffle" to be closer to the beach.

“I’m in love with the Boat House, it’s iconic and unique. But it’s not just for boats. It could be the coolest beach house, the whole thing is immaculate. Who wouldn’t want to live in that?” she said.

Walton was frank about the challenges facing the Omaha market right now but said they also brought with them opportunities for savvy buyers.

“We recently sold houses in Success Court and Meiklejohn Way, both for circa $2m, unconditionally. That entry level is doing better because people now see it as affordable to buy into Omaha," she said.

“They’re sick of Waiheke and the ferries and the day trippers, and are looking at Omaha.”

Walton said buyers at the top end of the market were also on the hunt but prices were quite a bit off market peak.

“At the high end, it’s never been easier to buy into waterfront because the price gap between waterfront properties and those back from the beach has never been narrower.

“Two years ago, we were all hoping to crack $10m on the waterfront. It’s timing, though. We had peaks in 2007, 2014 and 2021, and now people are watching and waiting until 2028."

221 Omaha Drive, in Omaha, is for sale for $2.9m






