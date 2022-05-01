1. Debt to income ratio caps fade into the distance

Last week, the Reserve Bank (finally) released the submissions they received on their consultation around debt to income (DTI) ratio caps and minimum serviceability test interest rates for new mortgages, along with some of their own comments in response. In a nutshell, nothing is going to change on this front for a while yet. The RBNZ will be pressing ahead with constructing a DTI framework in the meantime, but it wouldn’t be enforced until mid-2023 at the earliest, if required. The RBNZ also noted that the banks have been raising test rates anyway, so there’s no immediate rush for formal rules here either. Basically the RBNZ wants to give other regulatory changes (e.g. LVRs, CCCFA) time to take their full effect before enforcing yet another set of rules in an already-slowing housing market. This will no doubt be a relief for property investors, as they borrow at the highest DTIs more often, so would be hardest hit by any formal caps.

2. But it’s still tough for low deposit borrowers

Even though DTI caps aren’t on the cards anytime soon, the loan to value ratio (LVR) rules are clearly still biting. Last week’s mortgage lending figures from the Reserve Bank showed $7.3bn of new lending in March, not a terrible result, albeit still down significantly from $10.5bn a year ago, with that fall driven roughly equally by owner-occupiers and investors. Most striking, however, was the breakdown showing that the share of lending to owner-occupiers at a high LVR (or low deposit) fell even further, from 3.4% in February to 3% in March - well below the 10% speed limit, and also going against the whispers that a bit more low deposit finance had started to become available again. Maybe we’ll see that show through in April’s figures (due May 25). But for now, it’s still tough out there in the mortgage world, especially with interest rates up sharply too.