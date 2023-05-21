1. Will this actually be the last official cash rate increase?

At 2pm on Wednesday the Reserve Bank’s latest Monetary Policy Statement will be released, and it seems likely that the official cash rate will be pushed up by 0.25 percentage points to 5.5%. But that increased has already been priced in, so mortgage rates may not directly react too much, if at all, to the lift itself.

Thereafter, however, uncertainty has increased. Following last week’s expansionary Budget, economists at each of the big four banks now believe that the Reserve Bank won’t stop at 5.5%, and that a peak of 5.75% or 6% is on the cards. They’ve recently been pretty accurate in predicting what the Reserve Bank will do, but let’s not forget that the cash rate has already been raised sharply over the past 18 months (from 0.25% in October 2021) – and that a fair chunk of that impact is yet to be felt, because of New Zealand’s high share of bank lending that’s on fixed rates. Either way, it’ll be fascinating to see what the Reserve Bank envisages within their own detailed forecasts that will accompany the Monetary policy Statement as well as the tone of the media conference on Wednesday.

Overall, the upshot is that although the bulk of the increases to mortgage rates is now behind us, the final/definite peak for the key 1-2 year fixed rates may still be just a little way away yet. An eventual rise in the cash rate to 5.75% may not necessarily impact those key rates too much (given stiff competition in the banking sector), but if it went to 6%, some pass-through to market interest rates would be more likely.