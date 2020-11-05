It came to global prominence nine years ago when Bloom and his then wife, model Miranda Kerr, and their baby son Flynn, were spotted outside as they looked for houses to stay in while Bloom filmed the Hobbit.

The five-bedroom house at 423 Karaka Bay Road, in Karaka Bay , Wellington, which carries a rating valuation of $2.6 million, is on the market for sale by way of tender.

A multi-million-dollar waterfront home that was once home to Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom is up for grabs.

Bloom rented the property, according to the listing agent Steve Farrell in a post advertising the listing on Facebook.



The house is on the edge of Seatoun and is close to where Sir Peter Jackson shot The Hobbit movies in which Bloom starred as well as The Lord of the Rings movies.





The view from 423 Karaka Bay Road, in Seatoun, is stunning. Photo / Supplied



The 370sqm three-storey house, which Farrell is marketing along with fellow Ray White agent Taman Farrell, offers breath-taking views of the harbour and features a striking sweep of a curved roof, home cinema, spa, swimming pool and wine cellar.

Another Hobbit-linked property is hitting the market at the same time. Land once owned by Sir Peter Jackson at Arthurs Point, in Queenstown, has come up for sale.

A 75ha portion of the 220ha Jackson sold in February 2017 for an undisclosed sum includes the world-renowned Moonlight Track.





Bloom rented the house while filming the Hobbit in 2011. Photo / Supplied

Harcourts agent Tim Turner, who is marketing the property with Guy Alty, says that within the sensitive zoning of the land, “somebody who buys it would want to create his own kingdom.





The 75ha Moonlight Block has sweeping views over the Wakatipu Basin, Coronet Peak, the Crown Range, The Remarkables and the Shotover River. Photo / Supplied

“Peter had been preserving it, so it was left untouched but with plenty of different parts of the site, you could be quite creative.”





Hobbit director Peter Jackson. Seventy-five once owned by Jackson in Queenstown is now on the market. Photo / Getty Images



