A multi-million-dollar waterfront home once rented by Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom has been snapped up.
The five-bedroom house at 423 Karaka Bay Road, in Karaka Bay, Wellington, which carries a rating valuation of $2.6 million, was sold last week.
Bloom and his then wife, model Miranda Kerr, and their baby son Flynn, lived in the house nine years ago while Bloom was filming The Hobbit in New Zealand.
Ray White agent Steve Farrell, who marketed the property with colleague Taman Farrell, told OneRoof that while the sale price or buyer couldn't be disclosed there had been a good amount interest in the property.
The 370sqm three-storey house is close to where Sir Peter Jackson shot The Hobbit movies and offers breath-taking views of the harbour.
On the first level is the home theatre, four double bedrooms, a large main bathroom, separate laundry and wine cellar.
The view from 423 Karaka Bay Road, in Seatoun, is stunning. Photo / Supplied
On the top level is a large living room with polished timber floors, a fireplace, an oversized gourmet kitchen and a unique high stud wave curved ceiling.
Last month OneRoof reported that a luxury Auckland house once rented by Hollywood action star Jason Statham and his partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, sold for an undisclosed amount.
20 Rawene Street - a concrete, cedar and steel structure perched on the edge of the water Westmere - was home to Statham while he filmed the blockbuster killer shark pic The Meg in Auckland in 2016.
A new billion-dollar Lord of the Rings production is in the works in Auckland, with the international cast and crew renting homes in the city.
The TV series is being shot at Kumeu Film Studios.
