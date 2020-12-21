A multi-million-dollar waterfront home once rented by Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom has been snapped up.



The five-bedroom house at 423 Karaka Bay Road, in Karaka Bay, Wellington, which carries a rating valuation of $2.6 million, was sold last week.

Bloom and his then wife, model Miranda Kerr, and their baby son Flynn, lived in the house nine years ago while Bloom was filming The Hobbit in New Zealand.

Ray White agent Steve Farrell, who marketed the property with colleague Taman Farrell, told OneRoof that while the sale price or buyer couldn't be disclosed there had been a good amount interest in the property.