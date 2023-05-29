A luxury home with a resort-style feel on Hamilton’s golden mile has sold for a record-breaking $4.75 million – making it the most expensive home to sell in the city in the past 24 months.

The property with river views in a sought-after enclave on River Road in Flagstaff received three offers and sold for $1.73m over its RV of $3.02m after just six days on the market.



A Waikato buyer is the new owner of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which attracted interest from overseas, out-of-towners and locals.

Wei Sen Chow, of Lugtons’ Wei Sen & Co, whose team sold the property, says homes like this only come up once in a lifetime. “It’s one of a kind.”