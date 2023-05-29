A luxury home with a resort-style feel on Hamilton’s golden mile has sold for a record-breaking $4.75 million – making it the most expensive home to sell in the city in the past 24 months.
The property with river views in a sought-after enclave on River Road in Flagstaff received three offers and sold for $1.73m over its RV of $3.02m after just six days on the market.
A Waikato buyer is the new owner of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which attracted interest from overseas, out-of-towners and locals.
Wei Sen Chow, of Lugtons’ Wei Sen & Co, whose team sold the property, says homes like this only come up once in a lifetime. “It’s one of a kind.”
The property’s major drawcards included being an architecturally-designed 415sqm home on a large 6196sqm riverside section within the Hamilton boundary.
Chow says there is still demand for properties at the higher end of the Hamilton market because clients value quality, lifestyle and location.
Other impressive features include a rain-sensor LouvreTec garden room, tennis court and Queenstown schist fireplace.
It’s the second most expensive sale in the city, OneRoof records show, trailing behind the sale of former Hamilton mayor Andrew King’s character home on Liverpool Street in Hamilton central, which sold to developers in an off-market sale for $5.5m in March 2021.
Other lifestyle properties on the outskirts of Hamilton have also proven popular this month.
Wei Sen & Co also sold a property on Enclave Lane in Taupiri for $2.36m prior to auction after just six days on the market. It had sold two years earlier for $2.1m, according to OneRoof data.
While a five-bedroom, three-bathroom country retreat on State Highway 26 in Newstead sold under the hammer this week for $2.36m. OneRoof records show the Newstead property last changed hands in March 2020 for $1.68m, giving the owners an impressive on-paper profit of $680,000.
