Chloe is a busy girl with lots of interests and hobbies, including lyrical and contemporary dancing, and tennis. She’s keen on fishing - a favourite activity that she and her late grandfather used to enjoy together.

It’s been a little tricky due to Auckland’s Covid lockdown but award-winning designer Hayley Brown, a founder of Lou Brown Design, has come up with a fabulous scheme for Chloe Pardoe (8) of Cockle Beach whose much-loved painter-decorator grandfather was about to help transform her ‘babyish’ bedroom, before he died, unexpectedly.

Read below all about our second stage of Chloe's room makeover and a sneak peek at our final room reveal.

Chloe approves designer Hayley’s plan and the first room makeover in our exciting Guthrie Bowron and The Hits promotion Love Where You Live is getting underway!

The Pardoe family lives by the sea, in east Auckland, and Chloe appreciates the beauty of the surrounding plants and trees.

“I like the little fluffy rabbit tail ones from the beach,” she says.





Room makeover render with curtain and lazy-boy sample. Photo / Leon Rose.

Hayley learned a lot about Chloe’s story and her style from an initial written exercise, which she does with all her clients prior to beginning her designs.

“I really wanted to create a room that reflects Chloe’s bright, bubbly, friendly personality,” she says.

“Chloe gathered a selection of photos of rooms she liked for me to look at, and we went through and talked about the aspects that appealed to her especially.

“We decided the new room should be simple yet stylish, and I promised Chloe I would include things that are significant in her life.

Hayley set about gathering samples for the major elements from Guthrie Bowron before revealing a 3D visual board with 3D imagery to Chloe, creating a life-like spatial layout so that the new room would already feel real.





3D room render image with some samples. Photo / Leon Rose.

“I changed the layout of Chloe’s existing bedroom to give her more living space and more storage by including a built-in loft bed. I was conscious that although she is eight now, she’ll be a teenager before long and I wanted something that would stay fresh, maybe with some little tweaks every year or two.

“Chloe had seen a geometric patterned wallpaper which appealed to her, and she likes metallics too so that part was easy because Guthrie Bowron has loads to choose from,” Hayley says. “Then I added contrast with an animal print.”

This summer’s trends include a multitude of products reflecting the colours and textures of nature, so Hayley had plenty of choice when picking flooring.

“I settled on Bremworth wool carpet and a ‘Zambesi’ rug by Weave, also from Guthrie Bowron,” she says.

Hayley was also conscious of the need to achieve a light, bright effect in Chloe’s smallish bedroom, choosing Dulux Te Apiti for the walls that aren’t wallpapered and Dulux Stony River Half for the ceiling in order to bring some weight to the top half of the room.

Luxaflex Woodmates Venetian Snow White blinds are sleek and streamlined, while sheer leaf-patterned curtains hang on a smart black rod, imparting a strong sense of balance with a little softness.

Click on the symbols to uncover product details:

Opening up the space by the window, allowing for a compact storage unit and comfortable fluffy beanbag, so Chloe can relax in the sun with a book.

After the fundamental elements are in place, it’s the smaller touches that will really stamp Chloe’s personality in her new room.

“Every girl needs a full-length mirror,” says Hayley. “And I’ve included a very cute dog canvas on the wall because Chloe is passionate about animals. She said she’d really like LED fairy lights, so we’ve got those too.”

“Chloe absolutely loved what I’ve put together for her and it was thrilling for me to see her reaction. She can’t wait until the makeover is finished so she can have her friends over and show them.”

“I feel rather excited about it myself!” she says.

Keep an eye on this space to see incredible transformations taking place in our exciting new series of room makeovers. Next time – our designer presents room reveal for Chloe’s room. To see the first article in the series click here.

To view some of Guthrie Bowron’s extensive product range go to www.guthriebowron.co.nz

Guthrie Bowron also has 50 locally owned and operated stores across New Zealand, and while kiwis are always very welcome to visit, all stores offer in-home consultations, measures and quotes for window furnishings and flooring*.

*Flooring not available in all stores. Travel distance parameters may apply.



