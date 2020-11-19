Gary Wallace said that while other potential buyers were in the room, no one could outbid the pre-auction offer and so the house sold on the first bid of $4.128 million today.

The crisp white minmalist house was only on the market for a week as a buyer made a pre-auction offer during the first open home on Sunday, bringing the auction forward.

The Remuera house on 12 Glenbrook Street was designed by award-winning architect Andrew Patterson and marketed by Bayleys agents Gary, Vicki and Andrew Wallace.

A three-bedroom house in one of Auckland’s most sought-after suburb has sold under the hammer for more than $4 million after only a week on the market.

“Nobody else bid, so it sends the message that it was a fair price,” Wallace said.





The property is sitting on a large 817sq m freehold site in Remuera. Photo/ Supplied

The buyers were a local family living in in Remuera who found the three-bedroom residence with double garage and a wine cellar perfect for their small family and were prepared to pay the price to secure it, he said.

The Wallaces are finding that buyers are very focused at the moment, with about 80 per cent of enquiries for a listing made in the first week of properties getting listed.

He adds that there is a risk if the auction doesn't get brought forward and the property runs for the whole campaign, that the interested buyer will move on and focus on a different listing.

“After the first week it starts to fade away quite quickly. It’s quite a buoyant market in that sense and in the market that firm, the buyers move on really quickly if they can’t buy.”





Property agent says the buyers are most active in the first week of the campaign, hence why the property after seven days on the market. Photo/ Supplied.

The vendors, who lived about 20 years at the property, thought the price was fair as they were happy to accept the offer, which was close to agent’s appraisal.

The double grammar zone three-bedroom home is on a large 817sq m freehold site, which adds to the high price tag, Gary says. The rating valuation for the property is $3.75 million, of which land value is $3million, according to 2017 council figures.

The ground level of 12 Glenbrook Street has an open plan kitchen and dining hub, with living areas opening up to a courtyard with a fireplace and clipped formal hedging. A work from home office, laundry and guest powder room are also located on the first level.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with two walk-in wardrobes, a north-facing private balcony and en- suite with double vanity, alongside two double bedrooms, a large family bathroom and additional storage areas.



