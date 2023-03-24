Harcourts Grenadier listing agent Alison Aitken said it was a sensational property in every way and the result showed the market was in good stead for top-end properties.

There were six registered bidders, but just three battled it out for the impressive home with today's auction opening at $3.7m and the hammer going down after 12 bids on $3.925m.

The auction for the near-new property on Shrewsbury Street, in Merivale, was brought forward after an acceptable offer was made within a week-and-a-half of it being on the market.

A Christchurch architect's clever twist on the city's classic villa design has proved a hit, with the new-build home selling under the hammer for $3.925m - more than $200,000 above reserve.

There had been immense interest, she said, and within the first weekend of open homes 70 groups had been through.



The home had been popular with people wanting to downsize from their larger Fendalton homes and preferred this style of home over an apartment. Families had also shown interest.

Aitken said she had known it would be popular because of its clever design and in a location just a stone’s throw from Hagley Park.

“It’s just a very clever, very smart home. I thought I would be busy with it, but I didn’t realise how busy I would be.”

People loved the fact that it was single-level and just “not another box”, she said.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was designed by well-known architect Chris Yandle as his own family home and was completed about 14 months ago.



However, his next project is calling so Yandle put his Merivale masterpiece up for sale.

Aitken said the property had everything you needed including a big study, a separate guest wing, and two large living areas that all wrapped around the outdoor pool area to shelter it from the wind.

The impressive 370sqm property, inspired by the traditional Merivale villas, had state-of-the-art features such as strategically placed floor-to-glass ceiling, two Escea gas fires, European oak flooring and a freshwater swimming pool.

Yandle returned to Christchurch in 2018 after living in Sydney for 20 years and is quickly establishing a name for himself in the city. He worked for architecture firms Bates Smart and Hassell in Sydney and Warren and Mahoney in Christchurch before setting up his own practice in his hometown.

The outdoor living spaces showcase Yandle's beginnings in Landscape Architecture and Urban Design and he’s used mature hedging that borders the outdoor kitchen with teppanyaki grill, wine fridge and custom-made pizza oven.

“This is a strikingly different house, naturally beautiful with a style and quality all of its own. There is no other like it,” Aiken’s listing for the house said.

