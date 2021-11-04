Earlier this year, the couple decided to leave farming, purchase their first home, a townhouse in Stratford, then figure out what they wanted to do next.

Lynette and her partner had been working as self-employed dairy farmers but after three years they began to find the long hours and the workload in general just a little too challenging - especially as they have two small boys.

Lynette Fray from Taranaki and her partner are winners of Guthrie Bowron's and The Hits Love Where You Live room makeover competition.

Award-winning Hayley Brown, of Lou Brown Design, is about to start a complete Guthrie Bowron makeover for someone who has found a new career and absolutely loves it. Keep an eye on this space to see incredible transformations taking place in our exciting new series of room makeovers. Next time – our designer presents her gorgeous ideas for Lynette's room.

Lynette’s partner bought a digger as he wanted to stay self-employed, so Lynette embraced the opportunity to train in nail artistry and she’s also a makeup artist.

“I have most definitely found my calling as I absolutely love what I do. I didn't think I would take off so fast, but I have clients booked in every day - even on weekends!” she says.

Currently, the business is operating out of a spare bedroom which is in dire need of an expert makeover to create the elegant, luxurious, and calming atmosphere Lynette wants her clients to enjoy every time they visit.

Hayley-Anne Brown, Lead Interior Designer. Image / Leon Rose.

We chatted with Hayley at Lou Brown Design about the transformation ahead.

OneRoof: What was your first impression when you saw Lynette’s current beauty room?

Hayley: I know what it’s like running a business from home and if Lynette’s beauty room is the first thing that the customer sees it’s really important to create a space that reflects her values – she’s obviously a bright, outgoing person, so we want something that will reflect that.

Lynette's Beauty studio. Image / Mark Coote.

OneRoof: What challenges do you see ahead in creating a luxurious room where Lynette’s clients will enjoy being pampered?

Hayley: I think that the biggest challenge will be selecting flooring that will be durable and easy to clean as a salon is busy area, yet still create a soft and inviting room.

We also need to allow for desks and various kinds of seating, as well as a pleasant area for clients who are waiting for their nails, tan or make-up.

Makeup and cosmetics station. Photo / Mark Coote.

As for any home office we need to include clever and efficient storage so that Lynette can both keep the space tidy and organised while carrying out her daily tasks. We also need to replace her plastic drawers with something a bit more elegant.

OneRoof: You gave Lynette a questionnaire to find out a little more about her, and what she’d like to see in her new beauty space. What did you learn from her answers?

Hayley: I learnt a lot, actually. Lynette is a very energetic person and she’s also down to earth. She says that she absolutely loves the great outdoors and used to camp on the beach in summer under the Pohutukawa trees. These days she enjoys coastal and bush walks and the native plants she finds on the way. Lynette says she likes a neutral palette with an earthy vibe, while peonies and daisies are her favourite flowers.

OneRoof: Lynette’s very keen to introduce her clients to the finished room. What happens next?





Lynette's Nail art station. Photo / Mark Coote.

Hayley: Now I’ve read Lynette’s answers and got to know her style and story, I’m working on a plan for her, choosing products from Guthrie Bowron’s huge range. I’m organising samples and a 3D visual board with 3D imagery, creating a spatial layout so that the new room starts to feel real, and Lynette can see exactly how it will work. I’m also arranging tradespeople to do the jobs that are needed and making sure that all the products that I think Lynette will like are available.

OneRoof: Why is Guthrie Bowron such a good fit for a project like Lynette’s beauty room?

Hayley: Guthrie Bowron is great to work with because everything’s there in one place, with paint, wallpaper, flooring, curtains, and blinds. They’re a trusted, 125-year-old, New Zealand company with 50 locally owned stores nationwide, so most people have one near them. Guthrie Bowron also offers in-home consultations, measures and quotes for window furnishings and flooring*.

*Flooring not available in all stores. Travel distance parameters may apply for in-home measure and quote.

Lynette Fray at her makeup station. Photo / Mark Coote.

Top tips for adding value

The best way to add value and enhance the appeal of a home office is to use the very best and durable products you can afford.

High quality window treatments such as wooden venetian blinds, shutters or neutral fabric curtains will provide privacy, light control and texture while appealing to range of clients and to future buyers.

Floors are another area where money will always be well spent. Laminate flooring is hardwearing, affordable, and resilient, making it a great option for high traffic workspaces within the home. It also comes in water-resistant styles.

Different fibre types have individual benefits and it’s important to consider maintenance and colourfastness properties when deciding which carpet to put where.

If you are adding value in advance of selling your home, try and use quality and durable materials so it will appeal to a broad range of buyers.

Paint and wallpaper accents can easily refresh any room and can be tailored to reflect the style and values of your business.

Top tip for decorating - Avoiding clutter

It doesn't matter what renovations/improvements you do in a room, if it's cluttered it won't look good!

Here are some solutions:

If you have open shelving that you want to utilise, add baskets (non-transparent) so you can store things away out of eyesight.

Also, avoid packing as much as you can onto shelves and instead, have up to a half filled with books, and style the rest with a few special objects and plants, to add breathing space.

Try and find multi-functional furniture such as trunks, which are great as a coffee table or side table but also have lots of storage potential.

Keep desks tidy, with stationery boxes, acrylic organisers, pen containers and trays.





Watch out for Lynette's room makeover progress in Guthrie Bowron Love Where You Live makeover series.

To find a Guthrie Bowron store near you go to www.guthriebowron.co.nz

This content has been created in partnership with Guthrie Bowron.



