Lynette, winner of Guthrie Bowron’s and The Hits Love Where You Live room makeover competition, seeing the room for the first time after the makeover. Photo / Leon Rose.

Early in 2021 the former dairy farmer realised a life’s passion, establishing a new nails and beauty business which is based in a former spare bedroom that was previously rather dark and disorganised. She entered the contest not expecting for a moment to be one of the three chosen participants and says that the whole experience has been incredibly exciting.

Guthrie Bowron and The Hits’, ‘Love Where You Live’ room makeover winner, Lynette Fray has been completely blown away by an absolutely stunning transformation at her Stratford home.

Hayley Brown, award-winning founder of Lou Brown Design, has successfully navigated Covid-related shortages of products and materials - as well as lockdowns, in order to produce the new beauty room at Lynette’s home, reflecting that there were a few other challenges along the way – which is certainly not an understatement.

“The airline mislaid the vital tool kit I always take with me when I’m finishing rooms and styling them,” she says.

“And, as well, one key piece of furniture arrived in the country so late, I had to pack it in Auckland and take it on the plane to New Plymouth with me, as oversized baggage!”

Hayley explains that all of the elements in the new beauty room were influenced by Lynette’s answers to a questionnaire completed for the Auckland-based designer, prior to work commencing.

“Basically, she wanted something glamorous and bright, but earthy too, because she’s a huge nature lover.”





After look design elements: Wallpaper, Paint, Curtains, Blinds and Flooring from Guthrie Bowron. Oak console from CC Interiors, teak mirror and stool by Hawthornegroup, plants by Flower Systems, Tuscan stone planters by Studio Black. Photos by Mark Cote (before) and Leon Rose (after).

The room needed to include a waiting area for clients, as well as lots of space for the tools of Lynette’s beauty trade.

“Early on, I realised that storage was going to be crucial to Lynette’s success and it had to be included in ways that she can add to as her business grows,” says Hayley.

She says that despite the hurdles, Guthrie Bowron made the experience as easy and straightforward as possible, especially as they arrange the flooring and window furnishings installation, and can provide suggested tradespeople for wallpaper installation and painting.

The glamour part was easy with striking black velvet drapes which Guthrie Bowron custom-made using a fabric from Warwick Fabrics ‘Cleo’ collection in colour Ebony. These were hung on rods positioned well above the top of the main window to add drama, whilst enhancing what Hayley describes as ‘the balance’ of the room.





After look design elements: Wallpaper, Paint, Curtains, Blinds and Flooring from Guthrie Bowron. Oak console from CC Interiors, teak mirror and stool by Hawthornegroup, plants by Flower Systems. Photos by Mark Cote (before) and Leon Rose (after).

Meanwhile, earthiness comes in the form of wooden look flooring and the Lisbon rug, in colour ‘Onyx’, by Weave, which is positioned on the new MiPlank vinyl plank flooring in colour ‘Sun Bleached Ash’.

Another natural touch is the Guthrie Bowron textured wallpaper with a grass-cloth look from the White on White collection (OY35007) on three of the room’s walls and these are complemented by an eye-catching leafy feature wall mural from the ‘Komar Pure’ collection (P025-VD2).

“In terms of furniture, I felt that the room previously lacked a focal point to draw the eye in, so that’s why I positioned Lynette’s welcome desk in the middle, so that it can anchor the space,” says Hayley.

The oversized rattan light shade is another effective focusing feature and it throws lovely shadows across the ceiling in the evenings.

Final touches – in another nod to nature-loving Lynette - include gorgeous flowers and leaves, which Hayley foraged from beside the road, beyond the local airport.

“I have never seen such incredibly big and beautiful hydrangeas anywhere than here in Taranaki!” she says.





After look design elements: Wallpaper, Paint, Curtains, Blinds and Flooring from Guthrie Bowron. Oak console from CC Interiors, Oval Nordic mirror by Kerridge Group, plants by Flower Systems. Photos by Leon Rose.

Needless to say, when Lynette finally got her first glimpse of the finished room she felt both totally overwhelmed and rather emotional.

“I’m not a person who ever asks for things, so I found it hard to believe that these lovely people had done all of this – just for me.”

Lynette says that she’s been blown away by Hayley’s ability to recognise and include unique aspects of her life and personality.

“I sort of want to win Lotto now so that I can get her and Guthrie Bowron back to add magic to the rest of our house!”

Having said that, Lynette does feel confident about tackling what is a pretty major renovation herself, having had such a wonderful start.

“I always advise people to do one room, if and when they can afford it, and often the others seem to fall into place,” says expert, Hayley.





After look the design gallery. Designer Hayley Brown. Photos / Leon Rose.

Lynette’s hoping to hold an official opening ceremony with snacks and bubbles for old and new clients, early next year, and celebrate the launch of her glamorous new working space.

Once again, Hayley can’t praise Guthrie Bowron enough for always being on hand with their expertise - honed over 125 years, helping make the project come to fruition during a rather tricky time in kiwi history.

To view some of Guthrie Bowron’s extensive product range go to www.guthriebowron.co.nz

Guthrie Bowron has 50 locally owned and operated stores across New Zealand, and while kiwis are always very welcome to visit, all stores offer in-home consultations, measures and quotes for window furnishings and flooring*.

*Flooring not available in all stores. Travel distance parameters may apply.





**The flooring shown in the shoppable gallery is different to what was used in the end makeover. MiPlank Vinyl Plank flooring from Polyflor was used, in colour Sun Bleached Ash.





Other products sourced:

Lampshade by Maytime

Teak Mirror and stool by Hawthornegroup

Oval Nordic mirror by KerridgeGroup

Plants by Flower Systems

Tuscan Stone Planters by Studio Black

Oak Console by CC Interiors



