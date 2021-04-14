Jackson says 802/35 Hobson Street, in Auckland CBD, is full of surprises. “There are things here you wouldn’t expect in an apartment,” she says.

The two-bedroom apartment, which is being marketed for sale by Bayleys agents Julie Quinton and Diane Jackson, goes to auction on May 6 , and is expected to attract a lot of buyer interest.

A stylish penthouse whose interior design inspired by the iconic Farmers rooftop tearooms is up for grabs.

“When you walk in there’s a great sense of space, and the high ceilings allow lots of natural light into every room. There’s heaps of storage, and of course the hotel facilities such as gym and pool are available to you.”

The owner, Prue Bonifant, says it was love at first sight when she first viewed the apartment. She had been looking for an opportunity to buy a place with character and history when the penthouse at the Heritage building presented itself.

The building used to be the home of Farmers and for generations of New Zealanders, no shopping expedition there was complete without afternoon tea at the elegant rooftop tea rooms overlooking the harbour.





The apartment was refurbished by renowned interior designer Neil McLachlan. Photo / Supplied





The rooftop pool. Photo / Supplied

When Bonifant bought her penthouse, it had been refurbished by renowned interior designer Neil McLachlan, whose re-design was planned to reference the iconic tea rooms.

Classic French style was the inspiration for the extensive makeover. Walls were panelled, non-structural columns were built and ornate plaster detailing added. Mirrors and chandeliers complement the classic antique furnishings.

The apartment has two bedrooms, one with an ensuite, a bathroom, and a superb open plan kitchen, dining and living area, complete with French doors opening to a deck and views.

Over her period of ownership, Bonifant hasn’t done a lot to it.

“All the bones were amazing. There were decorative ceilings, ornate cornices, fireplaces, and it was all white. It has a Parisian-chic elegance - light and spacious with the four-metre stud adding to the sense of loft and space,” she says.





The bedrooms and bathroom are stylish and ornate. Photos / Supplied





“And the modern classic fittings and decor add a sense of timelessness.”

Interestingly, Bonifant has never lived in her apartment.

She has stayed in it and held family occasions there, but for the most part it has provided a retreat for people desiring a special place to live for time-specific periods.

“I bought it with this fantasy of making a beautiful space for people who wanted to stay somewhere that would feel like a home away from home,” she says.





The inviting kitchen and dining area. Photo / Supplied

“I always fitted it out beautifully and had everything perfect. Everyone has loved the wonderful facilities available at the Heritage, the north- facing views of the harbour and the easy access to the waterfront and city amenities.

“It is immaculate, quiet and serene. You could be anywhere in the world ... until you look out to the Harbour Bridge which plants you firmly in Auckland.”



