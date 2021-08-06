The house had already been upgraded by a previous owner who was an architect.

Baird was in his mid-20s at the time and had just sold Crumb, the acclaimed Grey Lynn cafe that established his name in New Zealand cuisine.

Café and restaurant-owner Hugo Baird bought 32 Richmond Road, in Grey Lynn, Auckland, with his electrician friend Walt Petrie, in 2016 for just over $1.7m.

A stylish three-bedroom villa owned by one of Auckland's leading restaurateurs is for sale .

The house captivated Baird and Petrie at first viewing and convinced Petrie to stay in Auckland rather than buy elsewhere. “There was a big open plan area out the back. It’s close to the deck and perfect for entertaining and we’ve done a fair bit of that,” Baird said.

Baird, who recently launched Hotel Ponsonby at Three Lamps, said the pair had rented out the house at first but then decided to move in themselves rather than rent elsewhere.

In the last two years, as many as four people have lived in the villa, he said; Baird and his partner, plus Petrie and a flatmate.

After last year's Covid lockdown, Baird and Petrie turned their attention outdoors, repainting the exterior of the Victorian villa with its ornate fretwork and rooftop finials. They resurfaced the parking area and replaced the old picket fences with a new fence, getting to know their approving neighbours during the process.





The interior of the villa is stylish and warm. Photo / Supplied





One of the inviting three bedrooms in the home. Photo / Supplied

Bayleys agent Edward Pack, who is taking the villa to auction on August 18, said: “The house has a high stud throughout and is totally one level. The proximity to Ponsonby Road I believe will be hugely appealing to buyers.”

The renovation has required no changes or updates, right down to the firewood beside the gas fireplace that were put there by the previous owners for decorative appeal, he said.

The two bathrooms include a family-sized bathroom with its shower over the bath. The main bedroom with its bay window has an en suite with a separate shower.

Baird and his partner said they were looking to buy another renovated villa just a few streets away from Richmond Road.



