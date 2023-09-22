“We had two pre-auction offers, but they were not enough to stop the process,” she said, adding that on the day there was just one bidder. They upped their initial bid of $3.4m to $3.6m and then, after negotiation, the hammer came down at $3.95m.

“It was the talk of the town. We did a last-minute twilight viewing and 27 people came through – normally it’s two,” she told OneRoof.

Bayleys agent Helen Michell, who marketed the four-bedroom home on Cheltenham Road, said many of those at the open homes were locals who had been watching the renovation progress over the past years.

A meticulously renovated cottage near the beach in Auckland’s Devonport sold at auction this week for nearly $4 million after more than 200 people inspected the property.

The buyers were a brother and sister who could see the potential in the two main bedrooms, one of which looks out to the newly decked backyard, the other which has sea views.

Read more:

- Trip to the dairy ends in $2.4m house buy

- Buyer throws down $17.1m for Takapuna trophy home

- First home buyer champion turns near-derelict churches into stunning homes

Michell said she sold the tired 1870s cottage with colleague Adam Watton in 2021, when it was a deceased estate. Listing photos then showed a faded yellow paint job with a modern tile roof, dated mid-century kitchen, carpets and additions front and back, a rabbit-warren floor plan and a shed packed to the gunnels with stuff. Not surprisingly, it was billed as a renovation project.

Lengthy council permitting delays meant that the house took nearly two years to rebuild, but now features a crisp white colour scheme and modern extension. The formerly dated kitchen and living room is now a luxurious master bedroom and ensuite with sea views, while the new 100sqm extension houses the new living, kitchen and dining space.





The original cottage, which had been in the same family for 60 years, was one of the area’s original seaside cottages. Photo / Supplied





The home is just metres from Torpedo Bay, with two of the four bedrooms having views out to the water. Photo / Supplied





The new extension added nearly 100sqm to the floor plan. Photo / Supplied

This extension spills out through large sliders, onto a low-maintenance backyard which Michell points out has plenty of room for a pool. The project used solid American oak and New Zealand wool carpet, along with natural stone in the bathroom and included double glazing and ducted central heating and cooling.

Downstairs, a warren of storage rooms in a basement hand-dug by the former owner in his retirement and accessed by a lethal-looking spiral staircase was turned into a family room/media room and study, with smart new stairs.

The vendor earlier told OneRoof he aimed to retain the character of the original home while creating a luxurious yet comfortable family home that effortlessly slots into the relaxed beachy lifestyle Cheltenham is renowned for.

“We’ve kept the old part of the house like for like which respects where the home has come from,” he said.





The former kitchen and living room, with modern additions and a spiral staircase to basement storage. Photo / Supplied





The space is now a glamorous master bedroom, with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and the front verandah restored. Photo / Supplied

“But the modern extension has been designed to add a whole new personality to the home. It’s very large which will be great for a family, and the 3.5m stud creates a lovely feeling of space and openness.

“It’s rare to have an unassuming early cottage reinvented with all creature comforts to such a high standard. It’s on a very sociable little corner, and looking out to the harbour from the front deck is irresistible,” Michell said.

“With the beach across the road, and a boat ramp just over 100m from the front door, it’s so easy to get into the water. The new owners won’t know what a wonderful location it is until they move in.

“My vendor is really pleased. Now he can move on and spend time with his family. His first plan is to take his parents on holiday,” she said.

Earlier this month Michell sold an apartment conversion in the former Devonport power station. That too attracted phenomenal interest before selling for just under its asking price of $1.75m.

- Click here to see more houses for sale in Auckland



