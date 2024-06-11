Deedee Daly told OneRoof the buyer had experience with do-ups (she had sold one to him several years ago and he had brought it up to scratch).

The property had been described by listing agents Zoe and Deedee Daly as a “handyman special”. In their listing advert on OneRoof, the Greg Daly Real Estate agents said the home had “endless potential”.

The boarded-up property on State Highway 6, in Coal Creek, Greymouth, was picked up by a local buyer who plans to restore it.

A three-bedroom family home gutted by fire more than seven years ago has sold for $120,000 – two days after it hit the market.

“For the electrical work, he will have to get an electrician, and for plumbing work, a plumber, but most of the work he’ll do himself,” she said.

She declined to discuss the vendors’ position, saying the sale was sensitive. Consents were issued for the property in 2023 but the agents made clear building work stopped after the framing and flooring were replaced. “No further work will be completed by [the] vendors,” they said in their listing.

Deedee said the house had “good bones” and had proved “quite popular” with buyers. “It was only on the market for a couple of days, and we had multiple offers,” she said.





Inside the property. New flooring and frames were recently installed, say the agents. Photo / Supplied

She said the home should be worth more than $400,000 once restored, adding that the buyer would see good capital gain even if he spent $150,000 on the renovation.

The house hit the headlines in November 2016 after a fire broke out in the early hours. The homeowners and their two children were lucky to escape with their lives and told the New Zealand Herald at the time they “lost everything”.





The Coal Creek house in 2016, after a fire ripped through it. Photo / Greymouth Star

“We heard the smoke alarms and grabbed the kids and got outside. Our home went up pretty quick and we didn’t have a chance to get anything,” one of the owners said. “It is such a big shock.”

According to OneRoof records, the house sold a year later for $164,000 and again in 2020 for $239,000.



Deedee said homes in the Coal Creek area typically sold to locals but she did have listings on her books that would appeal to out-of-town buyers looking for a holiday home.





A two-bedroom bach on State Highway 6, near Fox River, in Greymouth, could be picked up for less than $200,000. Photo / Supplied





A log-cabin-style home for sale at 25A Main Road Hector, in Hector, Buller. Photo / Supplied

One is a bach on leasehold land seeking offers over $170,000. The two-bedroom home is one of six baches on State Highway 6, near Fox River, and comes with a gas stove, compostable toilet, tank water and solar panels for power.

The lease costs are $4230 a year and are reviewed every three years.



Another beachfront home for sale in the region is 25A Main Road, in Hector, Buller. The two-bedroom log cabin-style property, which is being sold by Aritzo agent Brodie French, sits on 1912sqm of land and is being pitched as a holiday home or an Airbnb investment.

