Colliers International is marketing the property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Tuesday 9 March, unless it sells earlier.

It is offered to the market at a time when office assets outside the CBD are in high demand, as organisations look to right-size their space requirements and generate cost savings.

The four-level commercial property at 626 Great South Road, Ellerslie, occupies a large 2,878sq m site with high-profile exposure to one of Auckland’s main arterials.

A recently refurbished office building on Auckland’s tightly held Southern Corridor, with two government organisations among its tenants, is for sale as a fully leased investment opportunity.

Blair Peterken, Director of Capital Markets at Colliers, says it is a chance to acquire a superbly located office investment with excellent fundamentals.

“The Southern Corridor is one of the premier office destinations in Auckland, but stock remains very tightly held.

“The property at 626 Great South Road is well located in a hive of office development including two popular business parks – Central Park and the nearby Millennium Centre.

“As at 1 July 2021 the returns are $956,721 in net annual passing income from four tenants, including Housing New Zealand and the government accreditation body IANZ.

“The leases offer a weighted average term of two years, while the vendor has the ability to underwrite the leases for a weighted average term of five years from 1 July 2021.

“With its strong tenant covenant, healthy tenant demand and an excellent location, this is a highly appealing investment opportunity.”

The property has a net lettable area of 2,647sq m, with generous upper floor plates of 788sq m each.

It was built in the 1980s and has an A-grade 100 per cent NBS seismic rating via a DSA report.

Gareth Fraser, Auckland Director of Investment Sales at Colliers, says extensive refurbishment work has brought the building to a quality modern standard.

“The exterior has been completely repainted and new road side pylon signage has been installed. Inside, the lobby has been completely refurbished with new tiling, walls, lighting and a digital directory for the building.”

Jason Seymour, Capital Markets Director at Colliers, says the building is situated on a highly prominent site with great exposure to high volumes of passing traffic.

“The land itself is a strategic holding in a well-established commercial precinct. Flexible Business Mixed Use zoning under the Auckland Unitary plan allows for a range of options in the longer term.

“The property would blend seamlessly in to the surrounding suburbs if redeveloped to residential. Nearby schools include Ellerslie School, One Tree Hill College and St Mary’s School.”

The ground level has 283sq m of office space along with the main lobby, services, amenities and a secure under-croft parking area.

Double automatic doors to the lobby provide entry via the prominent southeastern corner of the building.

Two 11-person Kone lifts service all office floors in addition to a stairwell accessible from the lobby.

The ground floor tenancy comprises full-height glazed frontage and separate office rooms, a kitchenette, toilet facilities and a rehabilitation room. The tenant is TBI Health, a physiotherapy clinic.

Level 1 is highly partitioned with individual office rooms, separate meeting rooms, kitchen and toilet facilities. It is tenanted by IANZ.

Level 2 is relatively open plan with several file storage rooms and glass partitioned meeting rooms along with kitchen and toilet facilities. It is tenanted by Housing New Zealand.

Level 3 is split into two tenancies that are accessed via security doors from a common lobby.

Both tenancies are heavily partitioned with offices and meeting rooms along with kitchen and toilet facilities. The tenants are IANZ and assessment and certification business Telarc.

The property provides a generous 90 on-site car parks. Most are open parking spaces around the perimeter, aside from 11 undercroft car parks.

Great South Road is a key arterial route that connects the western and southern suburbs to the commercial precincts of Newmarket, Greenlane and Ellerslie.

It offers multiple points of access to the Southern Motorway/State Highway 1.

The property is located just north of Kalmia Street, which connects Great South Road to Ellerslie. Neighbouring properties include Millennium Centre, Wendy’s hamburgers and Ellerslie School.

A number of main bus routes service the property, while Ellerslie train station is a short 450m walk away.

The property is 1km to Ellerslie Town Centre, 9.7km to Auckland CBD and 15km to Auckland Airport.



