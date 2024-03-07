Legacy Funerals is selling the almost 140-year-old heritage-protected property at 167 Grange Road, in Otumoetai, and its future now lies largely in the hands of the next owner who could transform it back into an expansive character home or run a business from the enormous grounds.

One of Tauranga’s oldest homes, which for decades has welcomed thousands of mourners through the doors of its chapel as they farewell their nearest and dearest, has hit the market for sale.

Woodhill House, which was designed by Irish architect Fitzgibbon Louch in 1885, is one of two historically significant homes built for farmer Henry Stainforth Brabant on his Grange Road farm that are now classed as some of the city’s oldest.

The Elms, which was built for the Church Missionary Society in 1838, is the city’s oldest and after a spate of private ownership is now owned by Tauranga City Council.





The kauri woodwork and chandeliers in the living room are talking points and a nod to its history. Photo / Supplied





The large atrium was built onto the property in the 1990s to cater for funeral services. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Woodhill House remains in private ownership despite changing hands several times over the years. It was run as a boarding house in the mid-1980s before former Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless bought it in the early 1990s to run his business Legacy Funerals from.

The original homestead comprises a second lounge, five bedrooms, a basic functional kitchen and a bathroom with character features such as ornate chandeliers and leadlight windows adding to its charm.

Under Brownless’ ownership a large formal lounge or atrium was built so funeral services could be held there and a pool was ripped out to create carparking for mourners.

It sits on an elevated position with views out to Waikareao Estuary and Tauranga CBD and at 2271sqm is, according to Bayleys listing agent Craig Sandlant, the biggest section in Otumoetai. Sections in the suburb usually range from 600sqm to 800sqm.





The historic home sits on a large 2271sqm site with views out to Waikareao Estuary and Tauranga CBD. Photo / Supplied

“It is impressive – it’s really impressive. You walk inside and go ‘wow this is so cool’ - they just don’t make them like they used to.”

Sandlant said there were plenty of options of what to do with the property. It could either suit families who wanted to restore it back to a family home by adding a new kitchen and bathrooms or businesses looking for a base to run small events, a cafe or even an education facility. Both may require resource consent.

The property, which has an RV of $2.071 million, is being sold by tender later this month. Sandlant said it was too difficult to give a price indication because there was nothing else like it.

