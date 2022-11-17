It has a price indication of being “clearly better than $180,000”.

The vacant elevated section at 27 Bellfield Place in Bethlehem has a relatively small flat area before sloping down into a bush-like area and is to be sold onsite at auction next month.

Agents selling the property say the 1432sqm section lends itself to a number of home designs, including a prefabricated or architecturally designed home, or even a pole house.

A mostly sloping section in an established cul-de-sac could be Tauranga's most affordable chunk of land.

The cheapest section sale in the Tauranga City Council area in the last two years was a 430sqm site that sold for $178,430 on The Boulevard in Papamoa Beach, data from OneRoof’s data partner Valocity shows.

While the lowest section price in Bethlehem for the same two-year period was a section on Wakefield Drive that sold for $350k in October 2020.

Property Brokers listing agent Tim Short, who is marketing the property with Brooke Robertson, said: “There is every chance this could be the best value section for sale in the area and even Tauranga.”

There is flat area at the street side before dropping away quite considerably into bush.

Short said the section could suit a young couple wanting to build a new home or get a start on the property ladder or developers with a vision to make use of the whole section, he said.

“Any buyers must read the engineers report in the LIM and make their own enquires as to what can be built there.”

The Bellfield Place section is also currently the only available section on the street and in the greater Bethlehem area.

However, at the time of publication, there were 49 sections in the wider Tauranga area listed for sale on OneRoof. Tall Poppy is selling three on Bellevue Road in Bellevue priced from $299,000 for a 449sqm section, while Ray White has a 695sqm section at 21A Glenn Terrace in Otumoetai on for $379,000.

Ray White Tauranga director Rodney Fong said there are currently eight affordable sections under the $400k price range in Tauranga, but they are often in established suburbs where infill housing is being created on often more tricky land contours and by subdividing existing properties.

"Many of them, however, are not flat and there can be significant costs for earthworks / retaining / services before construction begins. This can mean buyers have a higher build price despite the more 'affordable' initial price."

Fong said an affordable option for a buyer could be finding a section without new build covenants that would allow a relocatable or existing home to be shifted to the site.

