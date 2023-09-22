“The owners have lots of friends and family,” she said, adding that the house had been conceived with entertaining in mind.

The two-storey house had been built for a family with two teenage children, designer Wendy Artus King told OneRoof.

The multi-million-dollar property sits a 1ha lifestyle plot at 111 Glenmore Road, in Coatesville, Auckland , and has set sale date of September 28.

A five-bedroom luxury estate that's billed as a mixture of Wanaka and Omaha has hit the market for sale only a year after it was completed.

King, who designed the home while working for Landmark Homes, but who now operates independently, said the materials used in the build included Linea Oblique Weatherboard and Craftstone.

“The Craftstone looks real and it’s more cost effective than schist from the South Island. Because they [the vendors] love to entertain, we included a very generous living, dining and kitchen area, with a scullery and a huge island for people to gather around and the family room can be closed off with sliding doors.”



King said the indoor-outdoor flow was an important consideration, with the deck, patio and swimming pool positioned to catch the sun.

Also on the ground floor are a separate home office, separate laundry, two bedrooms and a bathroom along with a double garage. “These bedrooms are great for guest accommodation – after a party, for example, because they can enjoy a drink, without needing to drive home,” she said.





The home has a very generous living, dining and kitchen area, with a scullery and a huge island for family and guests to gather around. Photo / Supplied





The farmhouse has a floor space of 434sqm spanning over two levels, a swimming pool, garaging for two vehicles plus loads of off-street parking, and sits on one hectare of land. Photo / Supplied





Listing agent Rachel Berry, from Ray White, says the property is receiving plenty of interest. Photo / Supplied

Upstairs are two large bedrooms for the owners’ children. “They’re quite studious so their parents wanted to make it very comfortable for them and they have built-in desks on the landing, with their own sitting room too,” King said.

“There’s loads of storage all through the house because being in the country you can’t just dash out to the shops when you need something."

Ray White Mt Eden agent Rachel Berry, from Ray White, is marketing the property with colleague Tegan Stent, said the property had received plenty of interest.

“We’re seeing a number of people from the city who are looking for a change and in terms of land it’s just the right size to be a lifestyle – rather than a life sentence!”

“The location is great because you’re in the country, yet Albany and its shops are less than 15 minutes’ drive away and the Kristin School and Pinehurst School bus stop is at the top of the driveway so children can wait safely with no roads to cross."

Berry said that an unexpected business opportunity led to the owners’ decision to sell so soon after finishing building their dream home.

“The house is perfect, and the only thing left for a new owner to do is start landscaping, which is the fun part,” she said.

- 111 Glenmore Road, in Coatesville, Auckland, has set sale date of September 28



