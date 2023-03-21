David grew up in the home with his six siblings before moving to Auckland in his teens and eventually captaining the original All Blacks in 1905 to 1906.

The important role the Gallahers' played in the town is still recognised in the community, especially with the members of the local rugby club. Murals of him are painted on the first school classroom at the Katikati Primary School and a play was also written and staged about the family's life.

The Katikati house, known as Sunnyhill, was one of the first built in the town more than 100 years ago for its first school teacher, David's mother, Maria Gallaher.

A heritage villa that was the childhood home of All Blacks legend David Gallaher is on the market for sale with an asking price of $1.35 million .

The Irish-born forward only played six test matches, but established himself as an All Blacks legend who was regarded as both an inspirational captain and player. He died in his 40s fighting overseas in the First World War.

The former schoolhouse on 75-77 Beach Road in the Western Bay of Plenty has been the home of The Carney family for the last 37 years. They raised their family there and while they have no links to Gallaher, they joke they are continuing with the ‘Irish custodianship’ of the house.

Owner Liz Carney said the property has become a sightseeing spot in the town and people often swing by 77 Beach Road after visiting the information centre in Katikati and learning about its history.

Just last year during the 2022 Irish rugby tour, Wellington-based Irish Rugby Ambassador Peter Ryan visited the town with a group of Irish rugby delegates and their wives and took photos in front of the house.

The property sits on a 2182sqm section and is being targeted at owner-occupiers, land bankers and developers, the listing by Tall Poppy agent Alison Rudd said.

Carney said they gained resource consent to subdivide the property into three titles in 2019, but would prefer to sell it as one property. This would give the new owner the option to change the boundary lines to suit their vision or keep it as one and enjoy the lifestyle of 2182sqm in the centre of town, she added.

Charming white picket fences and native trees border the property that still has several original features including the original kauri flooring.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with sleep-out has undergone several renovations over its long life and includes an HRV system, inground swimming pool and even a secret garden.





A mural of David Gallaher and his mother Maria in Katikati. Photo / Merle Foster





The centrally located villa sits on a large 2182sqm section with a secret garden. Photo / Supplied





The old school house still boasts some original features including the Kauri floors. Photo / Supplied

